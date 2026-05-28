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New MINI One: Brand’s cheapest Cooper is joined by Paul Smith Editions

Entry-level One now kicks off the MINI range from under £25,000

By:Alastair Crooks
28 May 2026
MINI Cooper S 3-Door Paul Smith Edition - front 3/423

MINI has been bestowed with plenty of iconic nameplates over the years, but when BMW revived the brand in 2001 it launched a new entry-level version called the ‘One’ - which has now returned to the line up.

As before, the 2026 MINI One acts as not only the entry point to the three-door and five-door MINI Cooper petrol models, but also the MINI brand as a whole, starting from £24,735. That’s £750 less than the Cooper C, which now sits between the One and the sportier S and John Cooper Works models. 

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Unlike the Cooper C, where you can opt for further options of ‘Classic’, ‘Exclusive’ or ‘Sport’, which brings paint finishes, wheel designs and bodykits, the One keeps things simple with just the ‘Classic’. 

That means there are 16-inch ‘4-Square’ silver alloys, three paint finishes (silver, black or blue), LED lights front and rear and a body-coloured roof. The One might be the cheapest MINI, but inside there’s grey and blue cloth upholstery, a heated steering wheel, the regular 18-inch circular touchscreen, a selection of driving modes, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

While the Cooper C gets a 154bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder, the One gets the same engine but detuned to 121bhp. This means that the zero to 62mph time rises from 7.7 seconds to 9.3 seconds - though that’s still 1.6 seconds quicker than the original MINI One from 25 years ago. MINI said the new One will start production in July.

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While the MINI One focuses more on the basics, the new Paul Smith Edition brings a splash of colour - paying tribute to the iconic British clothing designer. This variant was announced in 2025 for the all-electric model, but has now reached the petrol-powered MINI Cooper C and Cooper S in three-door, five-door and convertible form. 

Mirroring the electric options, the Paul Smith Smith edition comes in three exclusive paint finishes - Statement Grey, Inspired White or Midnight Black with Nottingham Green contrasting accents. The convertible has the option of a Union Jack soft-top roof. 

MINI Cooper S Paul Smith Edition - interior23

Inside you’ll find the same set up as the electric Paul Smith Edition so there’s a Paul Smith striped knitted dashboard, door panels and seats. Paul Smith’s signature stripe is also found on the steering wheel, and on the door sills there’s a handwritten motto ‘Everyday is a new beginning’. Another neat touch is a hand-drawn rabbit by Paul Smith on the front floor mat. 

Pricing for the petrol MINI Paul Smith Edition starts from £31,285 for the Cooper C while the Cooper S kicks off at £32,335. As with the MINI One, first customer deliveries are expected in the Autumn. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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