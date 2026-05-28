MINI has been bestowed with plenty of iconic nameplates over the years, but when BMW revived the brand in 2001 it launched a new entry-level version called the ‘One’ - which has now returned to the line up.

As before, the 2026 MINI One acts as not only the entry point to the three-door and five-door MINI Cooper petrol models, but also the MINI brand as a whole, starting from £24,735. That’s £750 less than the Cooper C, which now sits between the One and the sportier S and John Cooper Works models.

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Unlike the Cooper C, where you can opt for further options of ‘Classic’, ‘Exclusive’ or ‘Sport’, which brings paint finishes, wheel designs and bodykits, the One keeps things simple with just the ‘Classic’.

That means there are 16-inch ‘4-Square’ silver alloys, three paint finishes (silver, black or blue), LED lights front and rear and a body-coloured roof. The One might be the cheapest MINI, but inside there’s grey and blue cloth upholstery, a heated steering wheel, the regular 18-inch circular touchscreen, a selection of driving modes, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

While the Cooper C gets a 154bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder, the One gets the same engine but detuned to 121bhp. This means that the zero to 62mph time rises from 7.7 seconds to 9.3 seconds - though that’s still 1.6 seconds quicker than the original MINI One from 25 years ago. MINI said the new One will start production in July.