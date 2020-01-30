Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026

Small automatic cars are unsung heroes for urban drivers who are fed up with constantly rowing through gears and cautiously manoeuvring into awkward parking spaces. Simply put, the best small automatic cars are as easy to drive as they are to live with and great in town.

There are plenty of small automatic cars to choose from, too, and you can even choose between combustion, hybrid and fully electric power. EVs may not technically have a gearbox but the two-pedal driving experience is similar to that of a good automatic. They also bring plenty of cost savings, while a number of models even include the Government’s Electric Car Grant. There’s also a range of small automatic car shapes on offer, ranging from city cars to compact SUVs.

Whatever your preferences and requirements, there’ll be a small automatic car to suit. In order to take the faff out of searching, our expert road testing team has driven every model you can buy in the UK and then rounded up the top 10 choices right here, based on our in-depth testing results.

Compare the best small automatic cars

1. Renault 5