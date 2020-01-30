Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026
Prefer less bulk and fewer pedals? These are the best cars for you
Small automatic cars are unsung heroes for urban drivers who are fed up with constantly rowing through gears and cautiously manoeuvring into awkward parking spaces. Simply put, the best small automatic cars are as easy to drive as they are to live with and great in town.
There are plenty of small automatic cars to choose from, too, and you can even choose between combustion, hybrid and fully electric power. EVs may not technically have a gearbox but the two-pedal driving experience is similar to that of a good automatic. They also bring plenty of cost savings, while a number of models even include the Government’s Electric Car Grant. There’s also a range of small automatic car shapes on offer, ranging from city cars to compact SUVs.
Whatever your preferences and requirements, there’ll be a small automatic car to suit. In order to take the faff out of searching, our expert road testing team has driven every model you can buy in the UK and then rounded up the top 10 choices right here, based on our in-depth testing results.
Compare the best small automatic cars
|Best small automatic cars ranking
|Model
|Overall Auto Express rating
|Price from
|1
|Renault 5
|4.5
|£21,500
|2
|Citroen e-C3
|4.5
|£20,600
|3
|Renault Clio E-Tech
|4.5
|£21,900
|4
|Toyota Yaris
|4
|£23,500
|5
|Jeep Avenger
|4
|£27,000
|6
|BYD Dolphin
|4
|£30,200
|7
|Skoda Fabia
|4
|£20,600
|8
|Dacia Spring
|4.5
|£15,000
|9
|Vauxhall Corsa Electric
|3.5
|£28,100
|10
|Honda Jazz
|4
|£26,800
Keep reading to see the very best small automatic cars on sale right now, according to our experts. You can also navigate directly to individual models via the links in the table above
1. Renault 5
- Prices from £21,500
Cheap to run, enjoyable to drive, sensibly priced and packed with retro charm, the Renault 5 is one of our favourite new cars, and it just so happens to be our reigning Affordable Electric Car of the Year.
Because it’s an EV, the R5 is exclusively available with no gear shifting needed. Another benefit of the lack of an engine is the surprising level of refinement that’s on offer in this supermini. Even when hitting motorway speeds during testing, the cabin remained reasonably quiet while the ride stayed composed, if a tad on the firm side. There’s even some fun to be had on twisty roads, thanks to responsive steering and a reasonably light kerb weight.
You’ll be able to enjoy yourself for quite a while, too, as the R5 can cover up to 249 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. We managed a very impressive five miles per kWh when testing at lower road speeds, and this equates to a real-world range of around 260 miles. When we introduced motorways to our test route, the Renault still returned around 4.1 miles per kWh.
The R5 also has its fair share of family car credentials, and boot space is pretty generous for a supermini at 326 litres. While there are few obvious cost-saving measures in the cabin, it’s still a pleasant place to be thanks to some sensibly thought-out designs and plenty of physical switchgear. Our testers are big fans of Renault’s Google-based infotainment software, too.
If you’re swayed by the Renault 5’s retro appeal but need a bit more space inside, the equally nostalgic Renault 4 shares plenty of components and brings its own unique style. Alternatively, if you’d rather reminisce in something other than a Renault, the Fiat Grande Panda is another fully electric option.
“Renault has engineered a feeling of solidity into the way that the 5 behaves on the road. In terms of refinement and stability, it really doesn’t feel like a small car at all.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
2. Citroen e-C3
- Prices from £20,600
- Best for comfort
Bagging the coveted title of Auto Express Car of the Year is no easy feat, and yet the Citroen e-C3 is such a great all-rounder that it managed this incredibly difficult task at our 2024 New Car Awards.
It is by no means a premium car, but that’s not what this electric supermini is about. Instead, the e-C3 is an unashamedly budget-focused car that acts as a great entry point for those making their first foray into the electric car world. Plant your right foot and the little Citroen will take a leisurely stroll from 0-60mph in 11 seconds. This may seem like an eternity to performance enthusiasts, but for most regular drivers, this pace will do just fine.
As is often the case with EVs, reduced performance equals more range, and the e-C3’s modest 44kWh battery can officially return up to 199 miles on a single charge. During testing at a varying range of speeds, we saw an average of 3.5 miles per kWh, which works out at around 153 miles in the real world. While this isn’t as many miles as the Citroen’s pricier rivals, it is quite a few more than most supermini drivers will realistically need to cover in a typical day.
Rather than being a blisteringly quick groundbreaker that’s rammed full of gimmicks, the Citroen is a very simplistic car with a reassuring sense of familiarity about it. There are very few frills, but you will find proper buttons, kit you will actually use and just enough room for a family of four.
Along with the old-school Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda, electric supermini buyers are also catered to by the Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, both of which come from Citroen’s parent company, Stellantis. However, neither of these models can beat the e-C3 on price.
“Compared to the other extremely talented electric supermini of the moment, the Renault 5, it’s the Citroen e-C3 that’s by far the more practical of the pair” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
3. Renault Clio E-Tech
- Prices from £21,900
- Best driving experience
The Renault Clio is one of our favourite superminis, and the hybrid version — known as the E-Tech — offers a great combination of efficiency, performance and, of course, an automatic gearbox.
The current Clio’s time is almost up as a fresh model was revealed at the 2025 Munich Motor Show. However, for now this stylish supermini is still a fierce contender in the sector, particularly in hybrid form. On the move, the Clio feels as refined as many larger hatchbacks, and that’s a very good thing. The petrol engine is a bit eager to kick in compared to some other hybrid cars out there, but the transition from electric to combustion is a smooth one.
When it is running, the 1.6-litre engine in question is far from thirsty. Officially, the Clio E-Tech can return up to 67.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. We didn’t see this figure during our own testing, but an average of 55.2mpg from a mixture of roads is still nothing to frown about.
While there’s no shortage of plastic to be found inside the Clio, everything does feel sturdily put together. As this is an older model, you won’t find the same Google-based tech that’s featured in the Renault 5, but the Clio still has a decent 9.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that we found easy to operate, albeit a little sluggish at times. Renault’s supermini also boasts one of the largest boots in the class, measuring at 391 litres.
Once, not too long ago, the Ford Fiesta ruled the traditional supermini roost, but this car is no more (at least for now). Another classic Clio competitor is still lurking in its shadow, though, namely the Vauxhall Corsa.
“While the Clio is larger than the Toyota Yaris, it’s no harder to manoeuvre at low speeds, plus it has a smaller turning circle that enhances its ability in town.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor
4. Toyota Yaris
- Prices from £23,500
- Best for fuel efficiency
It’s undoubtedly much funkier to behold than its predecessors, but the latest Toyota Yaris still has efficiency firmly at the top of its priorities list.
The entirety of the standard Toyota Yaris line-up comes with an automatic gearbox (it’s the spicy GR Yaris that gets a manual), and this supermini is enjoyably stress-free to drive. Unlike the Clio E-Tech, the Yaris’s hybrid powertrain is reluctant to bring in the petrol engine at slower speeds, so in-town driving is often near-silent as the car runs on purely electric power. When hitting the open road, the experience does get a bit noisier, although it does handle well enough when faced with a corner. Just don’t go expecting too many driving thrills.
What you can reasonably expect instead of fun is frugality. The Yaris officially returns up to 68.9mpg, and the fact that we achieved 65mpg during testing proves that you won’t need laboratory conditions to see this sort of figure day-to-day. It isn’t too costly to insure, either, ranging from groups 13 to 15. For comparison, the Honda Jazz starts from insurance group 21.
Much like the previous Yaris iterations, the current model’s interior is anything but a fashion statement. There’s plenty of greyness and plastic surfaces but, in typical Toyota fashion, we can’t fault the durability. If you’re particularly bothered about aesthetics, though, this could be a dealbreaker so we’d advise you to take a seat before buying.
As we alluded to just now, the Honda Jazz is a key rival for the Toyota Yaris as it’s another Japanese hybrid supermini at a similar price. The Yaris also has a twin, the Mazda 2 Hybrid, which is practically the exact same car. If you’re thinking of putting money down on a Yaris, it’s worth checking to see if you can save a few pounds on the Mazda instead.
“It’s around town where the Yaris shows off the best of its talents. Both the 114bhp and 128bhp versions feel similarly perky at low speeds, with plenty of initial shove provided almost instantaneously by the electric motor.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
5. Jeep Avenger
- Prices from £27,000
- Best for off-road driving
Compared to its bulky, off-roading counterparts, the Jeep Avenger looks positively tiny, but this actually works to its advantage.
The vast majority of Britain’s motorists (especially those in the market for a smaller car) spend their time firmly planted on the tarmac rather than off of it. In keeping with the brand’s tradition, though, the Avenger has a notable amount of ground clearance, and this heightened driving position contributes towards excellent all-round visibility. We found that this made the Avenger one of the easier SUVs to drive both in town and on the motorway.
If you want an automatic gearbox, you’ll have to forego the entry-level petrol models. While this does bump up the starting price, you’ll be able to choose from a mild-hybrid or fully electric model. The mild-hybrid can return up to 57.6mpg on the WLTP combined cycle (another thing it doesn't have in common with fully-sized Jeeps), but the electric car is the star of the efficiency show.
Officially, the Avenger EV’s 54kWh battery can return up to 248 miles of range. When we tested the Jeeps’ real-world efficiency against a Mazda MX-30, the Jeep annihilated its rival with an average of 4.3 miles per kWh compared to the Mazda’s 3.6.
Take one look at the baby Jeep and you’ll struggle not to be charmed by its chunky styling, but venture inside and you’ll be greeted by a cabin that’s equally tough and filled with nifty ‘Easter egg’ touches to make you smile. These additions include a plethora of Wrangler-inspired design motifs.
The essentials are all there, too, including a responsive 10.25-inch touchscreen. The hybrid car’s 321 litre boot is a pretty decent size, too, although the EV’s batteries cut this down to a meagre 282 litres. To at least partly make up for this, Jeep has adorned the Avenger with several storage cubbies.
There’s no shortage of small SUVs to pick from regardless of whether you prefer combustion, hybrid or electric power. The Renault 4 is our current Small SUV of the Year, while the Alfa Romeo Junior and Dacia Duster were highly commended.
“The Avenger does a good job of dealing with harsh potholes at low speeds, because the suspension soaks them up without too much crash into the cabin.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor
6. BYD Dolphin
- Prices from £30,200
While you may be understandably apprehensive about buying a car from a relatively unknown brand, the BYD Dolphin actually comes from the world’s largest EV maker, so it’s safe to say its engineers know what they’re doing.
BYD’s UK presence is growing at a healthy pace, and while the Dolphin’s price has crept up since it first arrived on our shores, it still offers strong value for money. Brand-new Dolphins are now exclusively fitted with a 201bhp motor that makes for a 0-62mph time of seven seconds. It gets a decent move on, but BYD has set this car up more for comfort rather than thrills. There’s a lot of body roll if you take a corner too quickly, but the upside is a soft and comfortable ride that absorbs all but the worst of speed bumps and potholes.
A fully electric powertrain means near-silence accompanies the squidgy suspension, as well as an official claimed range of 265 miles. If you need to top up during a journey, a 10 to 80 per cent rapid charge can be completed in as little as 26 minutes. Group 30 insurance means premiums are far from chicken feed, though.
While the BYD Atto 3 features gimmicks like guitar string door pockets that will wow musicians and infuriate parents, the Dolphin sticks purely with the sensible kit. The materials aren’t particularly expensive, but some carefully thought-out design and application mean the cabin feels somewhat upmarket. There’s also a rotating touchscreen in the centre of the dash, which is quickly becoming a signature BYD feature.
The Dolphin is classed as a supermini, but it’s actually larger than the Fiat 600e SUV, so there’s a decent amount of space within it. Four adults can get seated reasonably comfortably, and the boot stands at 345 litres.
Utter the phrase “affordable Chinese EV’ and another car will quickly come to many people’s minds, the MG4. This is another family-friendly electric car that now manages to undercut the BYD Dolphin by quite some margin (prices start from around £27,300). You can even choose a performance-focused variant known as the MG4 XPower.
“You can easily provoke wheelspin from the 201bhp powertrain if you press the pedal too hard from a standing start, but this doesn’t really mean it’s all that much fun.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor
7. Skoda Fabia
- Prices from £20,600
The Skoda Fabia is a big exception to the stereotype that small cars can’t be practical.
While the latest Fabia has grown quite considerably compared to the original, it’s also grown up in terms of general quality. The compact Skoda is refined, quiet and copes with most of the UK’s varying road surfaces. However, as you may have expected, this calm approach means there’s very little in the way of driving entertainment. We’re also quite sad that the fiery Fabia vRS is now a thing of the past.
There are three turbocharged petrol engine options in the line-up, and all come with the choice of a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission (the base MPI model is only mated to a five-speed manual). The use of dual-clutch tech keeps the auto’s gear changes nice and smooth, while every variant can top the 50mpg mark.
The ‘grown-up’ theme continues inside, and while the cabin is starting to feel a tad dated compared to VW Group’s more recent arrivals, it’s still a pleasingly ergonomic and simple layout. In order to boost practicality, the Fabia is now only available in five-door form. There’s also an exceptional amount of passenger room in the back, while the 380 litre boot tops several superminis including the Fabia’s own siblings; the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza. In fact, it’s the same size as you’ll find in a VW Golf.
As well as its VW Group stablemates, the Fabia’s more refined competitors also include the Hyundai i20 and Peugeot 208.
“The Fabia focuses on comfort rather than performance and delivers an easy, relaxing drive. The soft suspension results in more body roll while cornering than expected, but the suspension in the Fabia maintains a smooth low-speed ride.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter
8. Dacia Spring
- Prices from £15,000
The Dacia Spring is one of the cheapest electric cars you can buy, and while this comes with some sacrifices, the Spring truly shines as a wallet-friendly runaround.
Not only is the Spring one of the cheapest EVs on the market, but it’s also one of the smallest. While this impedes its practical abilities (more on that in a moment), it does make this EV ridiculously easy to drive and park. Make no mistake, this is no hot hatch nor is it a motorway cruiser, but the Spring feels very much at home on the city streets, and an elevated driving position means visibility is top-notch, too.
So why isn’t it a hot hatch or motorway cruiser? Well, power and range are best described as humble. There are two variants to choose from and both return a maximum of 140 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. The difference between the two models boils down mostly to the level of power on offer; 44bhp or 64bhp. These numbers may strike fear into the high-speed, long-distance driver, but they’re pretty much spot on for zipping out to the shops or dashing through the urban sprawl. Let’s face it, when was the last time you reached more than 30mph in the city?
The best way to look at the Dacia Spring is as a back-to-basics, low-cost runaround that happens to be electric. Once you’re seated, the tinny sound of the door closing will quickly remind you of this car’s bargain-basement ethos, but the kit levels will soften the blow. Smartphone connectivity, air-conditioning and parking sensors are all present and correct.
Passenger space is as snug as you’d probably expect, and the rear seats are best saved for the smallest occupants. That being said, the boot is surprisingly capacious at 308 litres. If you’re planning on carrying cargo far more often than people, there’s also a van version, the Dacia Spring Cargo. This has two seats and 1,085 litres of load space — great for tip runs and furniture shopping.
EV prices are dropping, but the Dacia’s price is yet to be beaten. There is one other electric city car that comes close, though, the Leapmotor T03. This model starts from £1,000 more, and it offers just that bit more battery range and standard kit.
“Simplicity can be seen everywhere, from the single windscreen wiper and washer jet, to the steel wheels. This is simple motoring without unnecessary fripperies or any pretence to be sporty or posh.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
9. Honda Jazz
- Prices from £28,100
- Best for practicality
The Honda Jazz doesn’t come cheap, but its hybrid powertrain and significant interior space offer plenty of appeal.
In order to maximise efficiency, the Jazz’s hybrid setup is slightly less conventional than many of its rivals. The petrol engine works in tandem with two electric motors. One of these motors drives the wheels directly while the other converts the energy produced by the engine into electricity. This electricity then either goes on to move the car or be stored in the on-board 0.7kWh battery. The Jazz’s tall stature and efficiency-focused powertrain mean it’s very much not a performance car, but it is quiet and drama-free to live with.
Naturally, these rather unique underpinnings result in some healthy fuel economy figures, and every standard Jazz can surpass the 60mpg mark. There’s also the Honda Jazz Crosstar to consider if you prefer a bit of SUV-inspiration in your supermini, but this is a bit heavier and thirstier, with an official WLTP combined figure of 58.9mpg. Honda’s on-paper numbers are pretty well reflected in the real world, too, as we managed a 58.5mpg average when we pitted a regular Jazz against a Toyota Yaris Cross which only eked out 48.7mpg.
Honda has a pretty good reputation for robustness, and the Jazz’s cabin feels nicely assembled. It’s a high-class affair, too, with twin screens, and a sensible number of physical controls. Venture into the back of the car and you’ll find Honda’s patented Magic Seats, which can convert the rear section into an extra cargo compartment. The boot itself will also lug up to 304 litres.
The Honda Jazz’s arch nemesis is the Toyota Yaris (along with the Mazda 2 Hybrid), and those looking at the Jazz Crosstar may also be swayed by the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV.
“The Jazz is really at its best at lower speeds, with its light steering making it well-suited to urban life, and we like that the Jazz tends to favour quiet electric drive in town from a refinement standpoint.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter
10. Vauxhall Corsa Electric
- Prices from £26,800
Plenty of UK drivers are familiar with the Vauxhall Corsa, so the Corsa Electric is an attractively familiar way to make the switch to an EV.
There’s genuinely very little to differentiate between this zero-emission supermini from its combustion-powered sibling, aside from what’s lurking underneath the bonnet. It’s just as simple to drive as the petrol car — actually it’s a teeny bit easier thanks to the automatic transmission — and the benefit of the electric powertrain is improved performance as well as zero emissions. Rather than winning drag races, the Corsa Electric will continue up to, and then settle at, motorway speeds with little fuss. Performance is peppy without being silly like some EVs, and this is one reason why this model appears to be striking a chord with learners and new drivers.
The battery range is a sensible proposition, too, at up to 266 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. This is overshadowed by the MG4’s 323 maximum, but it still means longer-distance commutes are very much on the cards. A sub-£27,000 starting price also means this is an EV that steers well clear of the Luxury Car Tax.
The Corsa Electric’s cabin has been lifted straight from the combustion car, so there’s virtually nothing to help it stand out. Our road testers like this approach, though, as it makes the Corsa a very easy car to fathom and get along with.
There’s plenty of space for two adult passengers up front, but the rear seats are a little tight for taller occupants. One area where the electric Corsa does differ from the combustion model, though, is boot space. While the standard car has 309 litres on offer, the EV makes do with only 267.
As we’ve mentioned, the Renault Clio is one of the Corsa’s longest standing rivals, but this car doesn’t come with an electric powertrain. Instead, EV supermini buyers may wish to look towards the Corsa’s closely-related sibling, the Peugeot E-208.
“Visibility is obstructed by thick roof pillars and a small back window, which is why opting for mid-range GS is likely a good idea, because this trim comes with front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor.
Why choose a small automatic car?
Small automatic cars have come a long way in recent years. Once known for being sluggish, inefficient and prone to awkward gearshifts, today’s small automatics are far more refined. In the case of EVs that don’t have a gearbox but offer a similar driving experience, refinement is off the charts.
Combustion and hybrid cars have seen technological improvements such as dual-clutch gearboxes, multi-speed torque converters and Constantly Variable Transmission (CVT), which has seen these cars offer a far smoother, more responsive experience.
Whether you opt for combustion or electricity, small automatic cars can make a lot of sense, particularly for those living in the city. Stop-start traffic is a constant in these environments, and continually changing gears can become tedious. With an automatic, you can simply focus on the road, leaving the car to deal with the seemingly endless gear changes.
Fuel efficiency is another area where small automatics have improved. Modern automatic gearboxes are often just as fuel efficient as their manual counterparts, and in some cases even more so. Alternatively, if you opt for an EV, you’ll save a small fortune if you charge it at home. Either way, you’re looking at lower running costs.
