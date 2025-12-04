Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Jeep Avenger Stargazer is Professor Brian Cox’s D:Ream car

The one-off creation features everything needed for stargazing, including a telescope that can be fitted to the roof

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Dec 2025
Jeep Avenger Stargazer - front 3/414

The Jeep Avenger Stargazer is a one-off concept that’s been created to encourage people to learn about the night sky and, we can only assume, become Professor Brian Cox’s new daily runabout.

According to research done by Jeep, almost a third of people would admit their knowledge of the cosmos is lacking and a similar number would say they would struggle to recognise Orion's Belt. Yet nearly three quarters of Brits claimed they are interested in learning more about the night sky.

So the brand teamed up with DarkSky UK, a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating people about their light pollution and getting them outdoors to wonder at the heavens, and turned its Avenger 4xe into an all-terrain stargazing machine.

The small SUV has been fitted with everything you might need for stargazing. In the 325-litre boot is a custom-built cabinet with binoculars, head torches, touchscreen gloves, weatherproof clothing and, of course, a telescope. It’s a Vaonis Vespera Pro Smart telescope, which can be mounted on the Avenger’s sunroof.

The Avenger’s unique wrap features planets and constellations you might want to keep an eye out for. Meanwhile, the interior lights and head torches have been modified to produce red light. This helps mitigate light pollution, which prevents people in built up areas from seeing the stars. Red light also has no effect on your own night vision, where white light ruins it for a time.

Jeep Avenger Stargazer - rear 3/414

But while the Stargazer is only a concept, Jeep has created a downloadable guide for amateur stargazers with DarkSky UK featuring hints and tips, plus a map of the 21 Dark Sky Reserves in the UK where stargazing is at its best.

Jeep has also announced it’s adding a new SkyView trim to the Avenger line-up. It will be available on the pure-petrol and hybrid models starting early next year, and builds on the current range-topping Summit spec by add a sunroof, sat-nav, hands-free tailgate and keyless entry “for all those who wish to use their car to explore the world around them”. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

