Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k

The commercial version of Dacia’s cut-price Spring EV ditches the back seats to increase cargo space

By:Ellis Hyde
5 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Cargo - front static22

As well as being the cheapest electric car in the UK, the Dacia Spring is now the cheapest compact electric van on the market, as the new commercial Cargo version is available to businesses for just £13,145 or £149 per month.

Both those prices for the new Dacia Spring Cargo exclude VAT and have had the UK government’s Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG) of £2,500 applied. In case you’re curious, the retail price for the Spring Cargo is £16,144 – that includes the PiVG and on-the-road charges. 

The Spring Cargo ditches the rear seats to provide up to 1,085 litres of load space, which can be accessed via the rear doors or tailgate, while a mesh bulkhead is fitted to separate the driver and any packages. Maximum payload capacity is 370kg.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Essentially, the Spring Cargo is half the price of a new Citroen e-Berlingo, but has nearly a quarter of the cargo space. The Dacia isn’t an ideal solution for grandfather clock dealers then, though it should suit those who do deliveries in the city, as it's only 3.7 metres long and has a 9.6-metre turning circle.

The 26.8kWh battery can also provide up to 186 miles of range if you’re just driving around town, while the 65bhp electric motor is good for 0-62mph in 13.7 seconds. Topping up the battery from 20 to 80 per cent should take 45 minutes from a suitable DC rapid charger. 

The Spring Cargo comes in Polar White paint, and equipped with a 10-inch central touchscreen, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, manual air conditioning, electric front windows, parking sensors and a reversing camera. 

Click here for our list of the best electric vans...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024
Cheapest electric cars - header image

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024

EVs are often dismissed for being too expensive, so we've put together a list of the ten cheapest electric cars money can buy
Best cars & vans
19 Sep 2024
Cheapest cars to buy 2024
Cheapest cars - header image

Cheapest cars to buy 2024

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
19 Sep 2024
Best city cars to buy 2024
Best city cars - header image

Best city cars to buy 2024

There are plenty of appealing city cars to choose from, so here’s our guide to the best urban runabouts
Best cars & vans
9 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a cheap EV from £158 per month
Dacia Spring - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a cheap EV from £158 per month

Dacia Spring shows all-electric power needn’t cost a bundle with this offer, which is our Deal of the Day for 2 September
News
2 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: fuel-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross with new tech for £257 per month
Toyota Yaris Cross - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: fuel-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross with new tech for £257 per month

Toyota’s recently updated, highly efficient hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 2 November
News
2 Nov 2024
Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: head-to-head with the Ford Explorer
Renault Scenic long-termer - header

Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: head-to-head with the Ford Explorer

First report: French SUV joins the fleet and takes on Ford’s new Explorer
Long-term tests
2 Nov 2024
Best car headlight bulbs 2024
Best car headlight bulbs - header image

Best car headlight bulbs 2024

Which car headlight bulbs will brighten your night?
Product group tests
1 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content