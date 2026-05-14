The entire MINI product range will undergo an extensive mid-life update over the next 12 to 18 months, with significant styling tweaks, tech upgrades and extra customisation options all in the plan. The changes will aim to inject life into the maker’s otherwise established line-up, in lieu of any brand-new models due before 2029.

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Speaking with Auto Express, MINI’s head of design, Holger Hampf, told us the forthcoming lifecycle update is “very important to [MINI]” and that “it is coming very soon”. Hampf will use this as an opportunity to make changes that reflect customer feedback, touching on all aspects of design and tech – with Hampf leaning on his previous experience as head of user experience for the BMW Group.

“You have a product portfolio, you learn from customer feedback and there are things you want to change,” the design boss told us. “So the lifecycle update is a larger update, it touches all cars; we’ll do some good things with it. This is not only [styling], it’s the user interface, and has to do with how people interact with their car.

While many brands are shying away from customisation in favour of bundled option packs and simplified specifications, MINI will double down on customer choice. Hampf emphasised how the brand is “all about customisation, individualisation”, reiterating that “people like to express themselves, or extend their personality through a MINI.