The MINI Rocketman city car is an “exciting project” that is apparently still under consideration, 15 years after the concept was shown at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. MINI’s head of design, Holger Hampf, said his team is “studying volumes” and “trying to see what [MINI] can get into such a small, 3.6-metre car.”

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The main hurdle MINI’s designers and engineers need to overcome is today’s necessity for complex advanced driver-assistance systems, plus a desire to meet increasingly stringent safety regulations. Despite its size and assumed lower price point versus the current MINI Cooper, any future Rocketman would not sacrifice the maker’s reputation for high-quality small cars fitted with the latest safety technology.

“You have to be conscious about your surroundings,” Hampf told us. “Everything else around the MINI has grown. Then there’s new regulations in terms of pedestrian safety and sensor technologies.

“People don’t want to miss their ADAS functionality, or cruise control and all of that. That has led to increasing the size a little bit. There is so much technology in these cars compared to the classic Mini, or the Rocketman (concept).

“So, certainly we're studying these volumes and we're trying to see what [MINI] can get into such a small 3.6-metre car. It’s not easy,” he said. “I’ll leave it at that.”