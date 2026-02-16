Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Classic Mini gets full-EV conversion by Everrati: Is this the perfect urban EV?

British firm has electrified the iconic classic Mini

By:Jordan Katsianis
16 Feb 2026
Everrati Mini

Everrati, the British EV conversion company famed for electrifying iconic cars from the past, has turned its attention to the classic Mini. The firm has introduced a new all-electric reimagination of the icon that’s visually identical to a later-model Mini. Under the skin, Everrati throws out the original combustion powertrain and gives the donor car a total restoration before adding its EV powertrain, creating what might be the ultimate trendy urban runaround. 

Each conversion starts with a donor vehicle, which has the original petrol engine, gearbox and fuel tank all replaced with a small electric motor and battery pack. These sit under the existing bodyshell, and unlock greater acceleration paired with the typical silent running of an electric powertrain. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Specifications have yet to be confirmed, but the company’s previous conversions include the Porsche 911, W113-generation Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ and even a Ford GT, so the performance and range of the new system should include some hefty improvements on the petrol-powered original. 

Everrati doesn't offer a fixed package for the modifications, instead each commission is specified to the owner’s taste. As well as the electric powertrain, elements including the suspension, wheels, heating and infotainment systems are all able to be upgraded. There’s also a wide range of interior trim options, including high-grade Bridge-of-Wier leather sourced from Scotland. 

As an example of what’s possible, Everrati has revealed two examples of its Mini. The Clubhouse model takes inspiration from a British private members’ club, with dark, rich tones of leather and exterior paintwork. The other, named Serenity, has a softer, warmer feel, with pastel colours for a more contemporary look. 

Everatti will source the Mini donor car before initiating a full conversion to the customer’s chosen preferences, but pricing for the work has not been confirmed. This might be based on an original Mini, but don’t expect miniature prices.

If you’re after a small EV, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
16 Jan 2026
Cooper Car Company boss Mike Cooper awarded OBE
1990 Mini Cooper - front cornering

Cooper Car Company boss Mike Cooper awarded OBE

British automotive legend recognised in New Year honours list
News
2 Jan 2026
Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand
Japan Mobility Show 2025

Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand

The biggest manufacturers in Japan have gone all out at this year’s Tokyo show, here's what's been revealed so far…
News
29 Oct 2025
New MINI Paul Smith editions to be revealed at Tokyo Mobility Show
MINI Paul Smith hidden in a wooden crate

New MINI Paul Smith editions to be revealed at Tokyo Mobility Show

MINI is reviving its collaboration with the iconic British fashion brand Paul Smith
News
15 Oct 2025

Most Popular

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars
Opinion - used EV battery health

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars

Paul Barker explains why sellers need to be clearer about battery degradation in order to give used EV buyers a confidence boost
Opinion
15 Feb 2026
New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback

The new Ford Fiesta would get all-electric power and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
12 Feb 2026
Electric cars are more expensive to buy and insure, and will depreciate faster
Opinion - EVs

Electric cars are more expensive to buy and insure, and will depreciate faster

Mike Rutherford is not surprised to see the electric car market slowing down in the UK
Opinion
15 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content