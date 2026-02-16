Everrati, the British EV conversion company famed for electrifying iconic cars from the past, has turned its attention to the classic Mini. The firm has introduced a new all-electric reimagination of the icon that’s visually identical to a later-model Mini. Under the skin, Everrati throws out the original combustion powertrain and gives the donor car a total restoration before adding its EV powertrain, creating what might be the ultimate trendy urban runaround.

Each conversion starts with a donor vehicle, which has the original petrol engine, gearbox and fuel tank all replaced with a small electric motor and battery pack. These sit under the existing bodyshell, and unlock greater acceleration paired with the typical silent running of an electric powertrain.

Specifications have yet to be confirmed, but the company’s previous conversions include the Porsche 911, W113-generation Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ and even a Ford GT, so the performance and range of the new system should include some hefty improvements on the petrol-powered original.

Everrati doesn't offer a fixed package for the modifications, instead each commission is specified to the owner’s taste. As well as the electric powertrain, elements including the suspension, wheels, heating and infotainment systems are all able to be upgraded. There’s also a wide range of interior trim options, including high-grade Bridge-of-Wier leather sourced from Scotland.

As an example of what’s possible, Everrati has revealed two examples of its Mini. The Clubhouse model takes inspiration from a British private members’ club, with dark, rich tones of leather and exterior paintwork. The other, named Serenity, has a softer, warmer feel, with pastel colours for a more contemporary look.

Everatti will source the Mini donor car before initiating a full conversion to the customer’s chosen preferences, but pricing for the work has not been confirmed. This might be based on an original Mini, but don’t expect miniature prices.

