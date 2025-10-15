The iconic collaboration between British fashion brand Paul Smith and MINI is being revived for a new generation. The brand has teased a new model reveal that’s set to take place at this year’s Tokyo mobility show, making a nice contrast against all the new Japanese metal.

The social media video that we have to go on so far shows a car inside a timber crate being opened by Paul Smith himself. Beyond this, there’s almost no official information from either of the British brands, aside from the fact that there will be a reveal of something in a few weeks time.

The car could be anything from a one-off version of an original MINI to special reworking of the new generation MINI model or maybe even something more substantial that could be available in MINI showrooms in the future.

If it is a special edition of a new model, it could be based on any car from MINI’s current range of Cooper, Aceman or Countryman, all of which are available with both ICE and full-EV powertrain options.

The two brands first started working together in 1999 when MINI commissioned a one-off of the original MINI featuring the iconic Paul Smith stripes. The car was so well received that customers have been asking for some sort of collaboration between the two brands ever since.

MINI isn’t afraid of dipping its toe into fashion-partnerships either, with the brand recently revealing two concepts partnered with Deus Ex Machina. Fiat is also well-known for its Gucci and more recent Georgio Armani pair-ups. We’ll find out more on October 29th at the Tokyo Mobility Show.

