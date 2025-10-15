Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MINI Paul Smith editions to be revealed at Tokyo Mobility Show

MINI is reviving its collaboration with the iconic British fashion brand Paul Smith

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 Oct 2025
MINI Paul Smith hidden in a wooden crate

The iconic collaboration between British fashion brand Paul Smith and MINI is being revived for a new generation. The brand has teased a new model reveal that’s set to take place at this year’s Tokyo mobility show, making a nice contrast against all the new Japanese metal. 

The social media video that we have to go on so far shows a car inside a timber crate being opened by Paul Smith himself. Beyond this, there’s almost no official information from either of the British brands, aside from the fact that there will be a reveal of something in a few weeks time. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The car could be anything from a one-off version of an original MINI to special reworking of the new generation MINI model or maybe even something more substantial that could be available in MINI showrooms in the future.

If it is a special edition of a new model, it could be based on any car from MINI’s current range of Cooper, Aceman or Countryman, all of which are available with both ICE and full-EV powertrain options.  

The two brands first started working together in 1999 when MINI commissioned a one-off of the original MINI featuring the iconic Paul Smith stripes. The car was so well received that customers have been asking for some sort of collaboration between the two brands ever since.

MINI isn’t afraid of dipping its toe into fashion-partnerships either, with the brand recently revealing two concepts partnered with Deus Ex Machina. Fiat is also well-known for its Gucci and more recent Georgio Armani pair-ups. We’ll find out more on October 29th at the Tokyo Mobility Show. 

Fancy a MINI of your own? Find your perfect car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Subaru STI Performance-E and Performance-B concept cars to reveal bold EV and ICE strategy
New Subaru Performance B and E-STI teaser - front

New Subaru STI Performance-E and Performance-B concept cars to reveal bold EV and ICE strategy

Subaru Performance-E STI Concept will be joined by an ICE-powered concept based on the current WRX
News
15 Oct 2025
Lexus LS Concept promises a new approach to luxury, and six wheels
Lexus LS Concept

Lexus LS Concept promises a new approach to luxury, and six wheels

The new and outlandish show car is called the Lexus LS Concept, suggesting it’s taken inspiration from the brand’s game-changing luxury saloon
News
13 Oct 2025
Revealed: Updated Nissan Ariya to get Leaf-inspired new look for 2026
New Nissan Ariya with Leaf-inspired styling - front static

Revealed: Updated Nissan Ariya to get Leaf-inspired new look for 2026

Revised model is set to be unveiled at Japanese show later this month, before going on sale early next year
News
9 Oct 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs

The new Land Rover Defender Sport is set to sit below the existing Defender in the Land Rover range, with our exclusive images previewing how it could…
News
12 Oct 2025
Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers
Opinion - EV sales

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

Editor Paul Barker explains why serious EV discounts are now starting to appear on the market
Opinion
9 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jump in a £280 per month Mazda CX-60 before they’re gone
Mazda CX-60 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Jump in a £280 per month Mazda CX-60 before they’re gone

Mazda’s impressive CX-60 SUV is a worthy Car Deal of the Day on a two-year deal at £280 per month
News
12 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content