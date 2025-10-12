Verdict

This boisterous little MINI has only just joined our fleet, but first impressions are good after it felt so at home on track. We do have some reservations about its ride and ergonomics, but the MINI JCW still has a few months and many miles to convince us this is one of the best hot hatches you can buy.

Mileage: 2,167 miles

2,167 miles Efficiency: 37.4mpg

Having bid farewell to the KGM Actyon, a much smaller replacement has found its way onto my driveway – the new MINI JCW. Those three letters stand for ‘John Cooper Works’, signalling that this is the hottest version of the MINI Cooper. And while there’s also a pure-electric JCW option, we’ve gone for a petrol-powered hot hatch.

The electric JCW and our car might share the same styling (aside from the prominent and rather excellent central-exit exhaust), but underneath they sit on different platforms. The MINI Electric uses a specific architecture, while the F66-generation MINI JCW with a petrol engine is based on a revised version of the previous-generation car’s platform.

Our car is very much an evolution of the old model, with the same BMW-derived engine sending power to a seven-speed DCT. How much power? Well, the 228bhp figure remains unchanged, but there’s more torque now – up from 320Nm before to 380Nm now. The resulting 6.1-second 0-62mph time is 0.2 seconds quicker than before and it’ll top out at 155mph – all rather impressive for a MINI.