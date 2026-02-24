Lepas has announced pricing for its first ever model in the UK, the L8. Two trim levels will be available to order in July, the £34,900 Essence and the £37,900 Elevate, with first customer deliveries due from September.

Right now the Lepas L8 is only offered as a plug-in hybrid, but in 2027 Lepas will bring out an all-electric version as well.

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Lepas is yet another brand brought to the UK by the Chery Group. The massive Chinese conglomerate is responsible for the successful Jaecoo and Omoda brands, plus Chery. The Lepas L8 will act as the firm’s flagship, topping a range soon expected to encompass at least three SUVs of varying shapes and sizes.

Underneath, the Lepas L8 is based on the Chery Tiggo 9 – with the same generous 2,800mm wheelbase. Yet while the Chery gets seven seats, the Lepas makes do with five. At almost 4.7m long, that should result in generous cabin dimensions, although we’ll have to wait a little longer before we can try one for size.

Confusing things slightly is the fact that while the the Tiggo 9 comes exclusively with the maker’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) featuring a sizeable 33.46kWh usable battery, the L8 gets the smaller 18.4kWh battery unit from the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8. That still allows for 56 miles of electric-only running, however, plus 40kW DC fast-charging speeds.

During our first drive of the L8 in China, we struggled to find much difference in its driving dynamics to its Chery siblings. We know an EV version is coming, but pure-petrol Lepas L8s are also offered in global markets and could make their way to the UK later.