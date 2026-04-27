Verdict

The Lepas L8 is an impressively spacious, well appointed family SUV that has a touch of premium appeal thanks to its looks and quality, plus an impressive plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s completely priced as well, undercutting key competitors such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota RAV4 by a significant margin. However, those and other rivals feel far more polished on the road, whereas this newcomer has a few areas in need of improvement, particularly the somewhat floppy handling and tech onboard.

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Not that long ago, nobody had heard of Omoda or Jaecoo, but they have taken the UK by storm, having sold more than 100,000 cars here since they arrived in 2024. Both are owned by Chery, which launched as a standalone brand here in 2025 and is proving similarly popular. Now, the Chinese conglomerate has brought over its more upmarket enterprise, Lepas, hoping lighting can strike a fourth time.

The brand itself is focused on design, tech and quality, while Lepas is apparently the result of slamming together the words leopard – the animal apparently inspired the styling of the company’s cars – and passion. Er okay, we’ll move on.

The Lepas L8 is the marque’s first offering in this country, a family mid-size SUV that rivals the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Toyota RAV4, plus the similarly value-led MG HS – our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year for 2026.