We recently caught wind of a new BMW M2 xDrive coming soon to provide all-wheel drive to BMW’s smallest M car and it appears the German brand isn’t done there, because it has dialled the current M2’s attitude up several notches with a rather wild ‘M Performance Track Kit’.

At a smidge over £70,000 and packing 473bhp from its twin-turbocharged straight-six, the M2 is a serious sports car and the new kit starts with a massive rear spoiler. It’s a swan-neck style, as used on the BMW M4 GT4 and M3 GT3 race cars. In its ‘race mode’ the rear wing is moved 50mm backwards to improve aerodynamics. As you’d expect, there are multiple angles of downforce to play with, should any circuit you find yourself at require such tweaks. Because the rear spoiler is so large, it blocks the central rear brake lights located in the rear window so a new third brake light is fitted within the spoiler.

Around to the front there’s an aggressive and adjustable front splitter for track use (which a helpful sticker points out). This works in conjunction with the wheelarch diffusers and the aero flicks at the side of the bumper. Additional elements include four-way adjustable dampers derived from BMW’s race cars, while the ride height can be lowered by up to 20mm.

BMW hasn’t confirmed if the Track Kit will be offered as a retrofit or optional extra on used and new M2s here in the UK, but the changes have been homologated for the German market, where there are stricter regulations on appendages (like that rear spoiler) exceeding the body’s dimensions. In Germany the Track Kit costs 23,500 Euros (roughly £20,600).

That’s not the only new development for the M2, either, because BMW has also developed a new 8,343 Euro (around £7,300) exhaust system for the highest-specification CS model. The revised set-up comes with ‘optimised gas routing’ to enhance the six-cylinder’s sound, plus carbon and titanium tips and an overall weight reduction of 8kg. BMW says there’s no change to the CS’s 530bhp output.

