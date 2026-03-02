Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BMW M2 gets track-focused M Performance upgrades

Big exhaust and a bigger spoiler for BMW’s smallest M car

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Mar 2026
New BMW M2 M Performance track kit - front tracking

We recently caught wind of a new BMW M2 xDrive coming soon to provide all-wheel drive to BMW’s smallest M car and it appears the German brand isn’t done there, because it has dialled the current M2’s attitude up several notches with a rather wild ‘M Performance Track Kit’. 

At a smidge over £70,000 and packing 473bhp from its twin-turbocharged straight-six, the M2 is a serious sports car and the new kit starts with a massive rear spoiler. It’s a swan-neck style, as used on the BMW M4 GT4 and M3 GT3 race cars. In its ‘race mode’ the rear wing is moved 50mm backwards to improve aerodynamics. As you’d expect, there are multiple angles of downforce to play with, should any circuit you find yourself at require such tweaks. Because the rear spoiler is so large, it blocks the central rear brake lights located in the rear window so a new third brake light is fitted within the spoiler.  

Around to the front there’s an aggressive and adjustable front splitter for track use (which a helpful sticker points out). This works in conjunction with the wheelarch diffusers and the aero flicks at the side of the bumper. Additional elements include four-way adjustable dampers derived from BMW’s race cars, while the ride height can be lowered by up to 20mm. 

New BMW M2 M Performance track kit - rear tracking

BMW hasn’t confirmed if the Track Kit will be offered as a retrofit or optional extra on used and new M2s here in the UK, but the changes have been homologated for the German market, where there are stricter regulations on appendages (like that rear spoiler) exceeding the body’s dimensions. In Germany the Track Kit costs 23,500 Euros (roughly £20,600). 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s not the only new development for the M2, either, because BMW has also developed a new 8,343 Euro (around £7,300) exhaust system for the highest-specification CS model. The revised set-up comes with ‘optimised gas routing’ to enhance the six-cylinder’s sound, plus carbon and titanium tips and an overall weight reduction of 8kg. BMW says there’s no change to the CS’s 530bhp output. 

If you’re thinking about buying a new BMW M2 then why not head over to the Auto Express Buy A Car service where you can grab an average saving of over £6,500 on the M2 right now... 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes
BMW M2 CS - front

New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes

The new lightweight BMW M2 CS is here and it's sensational to drive
Road tests
12 Nov 2025
BMW M2 review
New BMW M2 being driven in the UK - front tracking

BMW M2 review

This German coupe packs power, performance and practicality into a fine package
In-depth reviews
20 Oct 2025
Three new retro-styled BMW M2 and M240i specials. None for the UK
BMW M240i ‘325is’ Edition and M2 ‘333i’ Edition

Three new retro-styled BMW M2 and M240i specials. None for the UK

BMW’s regional arms have been busy with a few tasty special editions, including a new 325is and 333i
News
10 Oct 2025
Best sports cars to buy 2026
Best sports cars - header image

Best sports cars to buy 2026

Fun and thrills by the bucketload, these are the best sports cars for your money
Best cars & vans
30 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales
Skywell BE11 - front action

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price
News
26 Feb 2026
Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric - rear static (night)

Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks

All-new battery could push the more aggressive Megane EV past 300 miles of range
News
27 Feb 2026
EV drivers to save £15 per charge? Landmark VAT ruling could be huge
Vauxhall Astra Electric connected to roadside charger

EV drivers to save £15 per charge? Landmark VAT ruling could be huge

First-tier tribunal declares public charging should be subject to five per cent VAT, with huge potential savings for drivers
News
27 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content