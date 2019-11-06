Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes

The new lightweight BMW M2 CS is here and it's sensational to drive

By:Alex Ingram
12 Nov 2025
BMW M2 CS - front28
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£6,553 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your BMW 2 Series
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £6,553 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £917 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Even more searing cross-country pace, a phenomenal engine and extra menace are all qualities of the standard M2 that have all been improved upon for the BMW M2 CS. Not only that, but a suspension set-up that can control the body even better also brings an improved ride, so it’s easier to live with, too. For all the superlatives we could throw at it, the CS misses out on that final half star because, when pushed to the limits of its grip, it doesn’t quite deliver the level of feedback we’d like to see. But despite this slight criticism, the M2 CS is still the best M car that BMW currently makes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Whenever we see the letters ‘CS’ highlighted in red on the back of a BMW bootlid, we know we’re in for something special. BMW M division has reserved that suffix for more focused versions of all of its finest performance cars, and now it’s the turn of the brand’s smallest coupé to receive some attention. Given that the M2 is already our favourite M2 car of company’s current line-up, we’ve got high hopes for this one.

The M2 CS follows the formula of the M3 CS (including Touring) and M4 CS models that followed in the past 12 months: a little less weight, a little more power, and a touch more purpose to the chassis. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

M2

2020 BMW

M2

22,000 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £37,995
View M2
M2

2020 BMW

M2

40,928 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £33,845
View M2
M2

2020 BMW

M2

43,403 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £31,650
View M2
M2

2020 BMW

M2

28,915 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £33,845
View M2

Starting with the former, the latest model trims a fairly modest 30 kilos from the existing M2 Competition. This comes from a few different features; from the outside, it’s most noticeable at the back, where the boot lid that holds that CS badge extends much taller than the standard car; almost a subtle reminder of the original M3’s raised boot lid. Here, the ducktail spoiler forms part of a new boot lid that is crafted from carbon fibre. Other CS styling cues include a new stripped-back design for the kidney grilles, a matt-black front splitter plus a carbon-fibre roof and rear diffuser.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Further weight saving measures include the lightweight wheels – 19 inches at the front, 20 inches at the back and finished exclusively in matt Gold Bronze – while the cabin gets carbon-backed buckets seats and a carbon-fibre centre console, saving a few extra grammes but also losing the standard car’s cup-holder. In front of the driver, the Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel is lovely to hold, and elsewhere there’s CS badging, plus illuminated CS lettering in the doors. As ever, BMW’s sports seats are very supportive during hard cornering, but the central hump is irritating for anyone who likes to left-foot brake – especially when the pedals are offset to the right. 

BMW M2 CS - rear28

In the context of a car that tips the scales a shade under 1,700kg, that weight saving is fairly modest, but BMW has also turned its attention to the 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight six engine. It’s been treated to an extra 50bhp, taking the total to 523bhp. That’s backed up by 650Nm of torque that arrives at 2,650 rpm and continues delivering through to 5,730 rpm. Unlike the M2 Competition, there’s no manual option here – it’s an eight-speed auto only – but unlike its bigger M3 and M4 siblings, the M2 CS sends all of its torque to the rear wheels only. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Beyond those new wheels, the chassis also benefits from upgrades, too. The whole car rides on a suspension set-up that sits 8mm lower than the M2 Competition, while the dampers and steering, differential and brake calibration get their own bespoke tuning. Carbon-ceramic discs are optional, and the mechanical upgrades are completed by uprated engine mounts. The electrical systems also get a unique set-up, and this includes the introduction of a 10-way traction-control system. 

The end result? Stunning point-to-point pace. In the dry, the M2 CS feels even more tied down, focused and exciting than the already-brilliant Competition model. The nose carves into turns with ruthless aggression, the car is balanced, and it feels much lighter than that circa-1,700kg kerbweight would have you believe. Its footprint isn’t significantly smaller than the larger M4, but it feels perfectly sized for UK streets; not too wide and chunky for twisty B-roads. 

Better still, the uprated suspension system – as on the larger M3/M4 CS – adds a level of sophistication over the standard M2 Competition that means it doesn't just handle more sharply, but it rides a touch better, too. Yes, there’s a firmness there, but there’s less fidget than in the lesser M2, so for all its purpose and power, it will be a very easy car to live with.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve never grumbled about the M2 Competition's speed, but things become even more punchy with that power hike here. In any gear at any revs, the performance feels truly effortless, but use everything the straight six has to offer, and it’s bordering on supercar quick. That gravelly, purposeful tone at idle builds into an angry note as the revs rise, and they do so at a fairly alarming rate; 0-62mph takes 3.8 seconds, despite the obvious traction limitations of all of that drive going to the back.

BMW M2 CS - dash28

And having sampled the CS predominantly in cold, damp conditions, those traction limitations were never far from our minds. And those less than perfect road surfaces brought us back to our drive with the M2’s big brother, the M4 CS – and the slight reservations we felt with that car, too.

Our time with the M4 CS brought even wetter conditions at times, and we found that car, though devastatingly quick in the dry, to be much harder to trust when the going got slippery. A shortfall of feedback, especially from the steering, managed to just  slightly take the shine off things. We suspected it was down to the track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres it was wearing. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The M2 CS we’re driving here features the road-tyre option: again from Michelin, but this time it’s the Sport 4S. However, once again, damp conditions reveal a car which isn’t quite offering the level of feedback that we want. Over the rear axle and particularly at the front, there's a slight sense of detachment from the road surface; there’s not quite enough detail, either through the steering wheel or the seat, as to what’s going on beneath the driver. Trying to point the car to an apex at speed forces you to leave just a little in reserve, as you’re never quite sure how much the tyres have left to give – until it’s too late. 

These are small criticisms in the context of the overall package, but when the M2 CS’s rivals are so strong – the likes of the soon-to-depart Alpine A110 and Porsche Cayman GT4 – those things become more pivotal. The BMW is more practical than either, though. 

The M2 CS’s £86,800 price is strong. At first glance that seems like a big step up over the M2 Competition's £68,795 figure, although once you’ve added the Track Pack to that car, which brings the carbon roof, seats and interior pieces, it comes to £78,295 – then the additional cash for the extra power, sophistication and rarity seems a little easier to justify. 

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Model:BMW M2 CS
Price from:£86,800
Powertrain:3.0-litre twin-turbo 6cyl
Power/torque:523bhp/650Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed auto, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:3.8 seconds
Top speed:188mph
Economy:28.2mpg
CO2:226g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,587/1,887/1,395mm
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira: plucky Brit vs German powerhouse in our sports car shoot-out
New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?
In-depth reviews
BMW M2 review
BMW 2 Series Coupe review
Road tests
New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?
New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025 review: updates offer only minor improvements
Used car tests
Used BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: classy but flawed
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

BMW M2

BMW M2

RRP £68,795Avg. savings £6,553 off RRP*Used from £30,995
New BMW M2Used BMW M2
BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

RRP £37,925Used from £25,000
New BMW 2 SeriesUsed BMW 2 Series
BMW M5

BMW M5

RRP £111,885Avg. savings £13,026 off RRP*Used from £38,350
New BMW M5Used BMW M5
Audi RS3

Audi RS3

RRP £57,635Avg. savings £5,298 off RRP*Used from £43,800
New Audi RS3Used Audi RS3
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it
Car headlights - opinion

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it

Editor Paul Barker thinks car headlights are too bright but any solution to combat headlight dazzle is some way off
Opinion
5 Nov 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more
New Tesla Model Y Standard - front tracking

New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more

The Tesla Model Y Standard is proof that electric cars with decent build quality and strong real-world range don't need to be expensive! There's one s…
Road tests
8 Nov 2025
New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender
Denza B5 - static front 3/4

New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender

We get an early taste of B5 electric SUV from BYD-owned Denza that is bound for Britain to take on premium players
Road tests
7 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content