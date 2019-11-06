Verdict

Even more searing cross-country pace, a phenomenal engine and extra menace are all qualities of the standard M2 that have all been improved upon for the BMW M2 CS. Not only that, but a suspension set-up that can control the body even better also brings an improved ride, so it’s easier to live with, too. For all the superlatives we could throw at it, the CS misses out on that final half star because, when pushed to the limits of its grip, it doesn’t quite deliver the level of feedback we’d like to see. But despite this slight criticism, the M2 CS is still the best M car that BMW currently makes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Whenever we see the letters ‘CS’ highlighted in red on the back of a BMW bootlid, we know we’re in for something special. BMW M division has reserved that suffix for more focused versions of all of its finest performance cars, and now it’s the turn of the brand’s smallest coupé to receive some attention. Given that the M2 is already our favourite M2 car of company’s current line-up, we’ve got high hopes for this one.

The M2 CS follows the formula of the M3 CS (including Touring) and M4 CS models that followed in the past 12 months: a little less weight, a little more power, and a touch more purpose to the chassis.