New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes
The new lightweight BMW M2 CS is here and it's sensational to drive
Verdict
Even more searing cross-country pace, a phenomenal engine and extra menace are all qualities of the standard M2 that have all been improved upon for the BMW M2 CS. Not only that, but a suspension set-up that can control the body even better also brings an improved ride, so it’s easier to live with, too. For all the superlatives we could throw at it, the CS misses out on that final half star because, when pushed to the limits of its grip, it doesn’t quite deliver the level of feedback we’d like to see. But despite this slight criticism, the M2 CS is still the best M car that BMW currently makes.
Whenever we see the letters ‘CS’ highlighted in red on the back of a BMW bootlid, we know we’re in for something special. BMW M division has reserved that suffix for more focused versions of all of its finest performance cars, and now it’s the turn of the brand’s smallest coupé to receive some attention. Given that the M2 is already our favourite M2 car of company’s current line-up, we’ve got high hopes for this one.
The M2 CS follows the formula of the M3 CS (including Touring) and M4 CS models that followed in the past 12 months: a little less weight, a little more power, and a touch more purpose to the chassis.
Starting with the former, the latest model trims a fairly modest 30 kilos from the existing M2 Competition. This comes from a few different features; from the outside, it’s most noticeable at the back, where the boot lid that holds that CS badge extends much taller than the standard car; almost a subtle reminder of the original M3’s raised boot lid. Here, the ducktail spoiler forms part of a new boot lid that is crafted from carbon fibre. Other CS styling cues include a new stripped-back design for the kidney grilles, a matt-black front splitter plus a carbon-fibre roof and rear diffuser.
Further weight saving measures include the lightweight wheels – 19 inches at the front, 20 inches at the back and finished exclusively in matt Gold Bronze – while the cabin gets carbon-backed buckets seats and a carbon-fibre centre console, saving a few extra grammes but also losing the standard car’s cup-holder. In front of the driver, the Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel is lovely to hold, and elsewhere there’s CS badging, plus illuminated CS lettering in the doors. As ever, BMW’s sports seats are very supportive during hard cornering, but the central hump is irritating for anyone who likes to left-foot brake – especially when the pedals are offset to the right.
In the context of a car that tips the scales a shade under 1,700kg, that weight saving is fairly modest, but BMW has also turned its attention to the 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight six engine. It’s been treated to an extra 50bhp, taking the total to 523bhp. That’s backed up by 650Nm of torque that arrives at 2,650 rpm and continues delivering through to 5,730 rpm. Unlike the M2 Competition, there’s no manual option here – it’s an eight-speed auto only – but unlike its bigger M3 and M4 siblings, the M2 CS sends all of its torque to the rear wheels only.
Beyond those new wheels, the chassis also benefits from upgrades, too. The whole car rides on a suspension set-up that sits 8mm lower than the M2 Competition, while the dampers and steering, differential and brake calibration get their own bespoke tuning. Carbon-ceramic discs are optional, and the mechanical upgrades are completed by uprated engine mounts. The electrical systems also get a unique set-up, and this includes the introduction of a 10-way traction-control system.
The end result? Stunning point-to-point pace. In the dry, the M2 CS feels even more tied down, focused and exciting than the already-brilliant Competition model. The nose carves into turns with ruthless aggression, the car is balanced, and it feels much lighter than that circa-1,700kg kerbweight would have you believe. Its footprint isn’t significantly smaller than the larger M4, but it feels perfectly sized for UK streets; not too wide and chunky for twisty B-roads.
Better still, the uprated suspension system – as on the larger M3/M4 CS – adds a level of sophistication over the standard M2 Competition that means it doesn't just handle more sharply, but it rides a touch better, too. Yes, there’s a firmness there, but there’s less fidget than in the lesser M2, so for all its purpose and power, it will be a very easy car to live with.
We’ve never grumbled about the M2 Competition's speed, but things become even more punchy with that power hike here. In any gear at any revs, the performance feels truly effortless, but use everything the straight six has to offer, and it’s bordering on supercar quick. That gravelly, purposeful tone at idle builds into an angry note as the revs rise, and they do so at a fairly alarming rate; 0-62mph takes 3.8 seconds, despite the obvious traction limitations of all of that drive going to the back.
And having sampled the CS predominantly in cold, damp conditions, those traction limitations were never far from our minds. And those less than perfect road surfaces brought us back to our drive with the M2’s big brother, the M4 CS – and the slight reservations we felt with that car, too.
Our time with the M4 CS brought even wetter conditions at times, and we found that car, though devastatingly quick in the dry, to be much harder to trust when the going got slippery. A shortfall of feedback, especially from the steering, managed to just slightly take the shine off things. We suspected it was down to the track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres it was wearing.
The M2 CS we’re driving here features the road-tyre option: again from Michelin, but this time it’s the Sport 4S. However, once again, damp conditions reveal a car which isn’t quite offering the level of feedback that we want. Over the rear axle and particularly at the front, there's a slight sense of detachment from the road surface; there’s not quite enough detail, either through the steering wheel or the seat, as to what’s going on beneath the driver. Trying to point the car to an apex at speed forces you to leave just a little in reserve, as you’re never quite sure how much the tyres have left to give – until it’s too late.
These are small criticisms in the context of the overall package, but when the M2 CS’s rivals are so strong – the likes of the soon-to-depart Alpine A110 and Porsche Cayman GT4 – those things become more pivotal. The BMW is more practical than either, though.
The M2 CS’s £86,800 price is strong. At first glance that seems like a big step up over the M2 Competition's £68,795 figure, although once you’ve added the Track Pack to that car, which brings the carbon roof, seats and interior pieces, it comes to £78,295 – then the additional cash for the extra power, sophistication and rarity seems a little easier to justify.
|Model:
|BMW M2 CS
|Price from:
|£86,800
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre twin-turbo 6cyl
|Power/torque:
|523bhp/650Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed auto, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.8 seconds
|Top speed:
|188mph
|Economy:
|28.2mpg
|CO2:
|226g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,587/1,887/1,395mm
|On sale:
|Now