Few brands have such a rich heritage as BMW, so why not exploit it? The German brand’s regional arms certainly seem to, with three retro 2-Series Coupe-based specials having just been revealed sporting a range of funky design and trim elements.

The first two come from the South African market, which itself has a close tie with the BMW brand due to a manufacturing presence it’s had there since the 1980s. As such, the brand has regularly launched South Africa-only models which have become icons in their own right. Two of these past icons form the basis of these new limited editions with only 33 units of each set to be made.

The final special comes from the USA, where BMW has turned to the iconic 2002 Turbo for inspiration. Unfortunately, none of these will be available in the UK or Europe. If you want a BMW M2, it’s the standard UK market car or bust and that means prices from £64,000 for new models with UK dealers on our Buy A Car service.

BMW M2 ‘333i’ Edition

The BMW M2 ‘333i’ Edition references the famous E30-generation 333i, which was built in collaboration between BMW and Alpina in the late 1980s. This effectively took the place of the original E30 M3 available in other markets, except it swapped out the highly-strung four-cylinder in place of a brawnier six-cylinder engine from Alpina.