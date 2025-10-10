Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Three new retro-styled BMW M2 and M240i specials. None for the UK

BMW’s regional arms have been busy with a few tasty special editions, including a new 325is and 333i

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Oct 2025
BMW M240i ‘325is’ Edition and M2 ‘333i’ Edition19

Few brands have such a rich heritage as BMW, so why not exploit it? The German brand’s regional arms certainly seem to, with three retro 2-Series Coupe-based specials having just been revealed sporting a range of funky design and trim elements. 

The first two come from the South African market, which itself has a close tie with the BMW brand due to a manufacturing presence it’s had there since the 1980s. As such, the brand has regularly launched South Africa-only models which have become icons in their own right. Two of these past icons form the basis of these new limited editions with only 33 units of each set to be made. 

The final special comes from the USA, where BMW has turned to the iconic 2002 Turbo for inspiration. Unfortunately, none of these will be available in the UK or Europe. If you want a BMW M2, it’s the standard UK market car or bust and that means prices from £64,000 for new models with UK dealers on our Buy A Car service.   

BMW M2 ‘333i’ Edition

BMW M2 ‘333i’ Edition - front 3/419

The BMW M2 ‘333i’ Edition references the famous E30-generation 333i, which was built in collaboration between BMW and Alpina in the late 1980s. This effectively took the place of the original E30 M3 available in other markets, except it swapped out the highly-strung four-cylinder in place of a brawnier six-cylinder engine from Alpina. 

The new M2 inspired by this model doesn’t feature a new powertrain – the ‘S58’ three-litre in-line six cylinder engine is carried over in 473bhp spec – but does come with a set of Alpina multi-spoke wheels, unique decals and a range of M Performance accessories including carbon fibre front bumper inserts, a lip spoiler and a new exhaust system in an A-shaped layout.

Inside, all 33 units feature the carbon fibre-backed bucket seats in black, plus a unique tartan fabric over the centre console lid.

BMW M240i ‘325is’ Edition

BMW M240i ‘325is’ Edition - front19

The second South African special edition is built on the M240i Coupe, and is called the ‘325is’, referencing another E30-generation model specific to South Africa. This one was homologated for Group N racing, but took the recipe much further than 325is models in other markets due to the unique autonomy BMW’s engineers had at the time in South Africa. 

Changes on the new-age homage include a double rear spoiler setup – one is mounted at the end of the boot lid, the other on top of the rear glass – plus heritage design wheels, M Sport seats and a front splitter. Just like the 333i, the armrest is also upholstered in a BMW M heritage tartan fabric. 

BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition

BMW M2 Turbo - front angled19

The third M2 special is called the M2 Turbo Design Edition and comes from the USA. Here it’s the iconic 2002 Turbo which provided the inspiration. Just like the SA specials, this dips into the M Performance toybox with similar carbon fibre elements around the nose, rear end and roof. However, all models also include unique BMW M stripes and a bonnet decal with a mirrored ‘turbo’ decal, which will read correctly when looked at through a rear-view mirror from in front. 

Inside, the carbon-backed bucket seats are also fitted, this time with BMW M’s classic blue, violet and red colour scheme, and there’s also unique ‘Turbo’ badging on the centre storage cubby and door sills. The powertrain is also as per normal M2s, but this model is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

