Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The world’s fastest car is electric: Yangwang U9 Xtreme hits 308.4mph

Yangwang has launched its special edition U9 to an astonishing top speed at a German test track. 

By:Steve Walker
20 Sep 2025
Yangwang U9 Xtreme hits 308.4mph8

BYD’s Yangwang sub-brand has claimed the coveted world’s fastest production car title. A special edition Xtreme version of the Yangwang U9 hypercar surged to 308.4mph, eclipsing the previous best of 304.48mph achieved by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. 

The record was set at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) high speed oval test track in Germany with German test driver Marc Basseng at the wheel. “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance,” said Basseng. 

“Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track.”

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is an upgraded version of the standard U9 hypercar currently on sale in China. Bassang himself managed 233mph in the U9 in 2024 but a number of features have been added to the Xtreme model to make extreme top speeds possible. A U9 Track Edition had hit 292mph this summer to become the world's fastest EV and the Xtreme, or U9X, is that car's new name now the outright speed record has been claimed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It runs a 1,200-volt electrical system instead of the standard 800-volt one, a first in any production car, and incorporates a lithium ion phosphate battery in BYD’s familiar ‘blade’ configuration. 

Four advanced electric motors are capable of operating at 30,000rpm and producing 2,959bhp (3,000ps). The car used revised DiSus-X suspension optimised for the task of exceeding 300mph on track and rode on semi-slick tyres. The kerb weight is a hefty 2,480kg. 

Yangwang says it is selling “no more than 30” of these incredible machines, presumably to brave customers with incredibly long driveways. 

The car is the first EV to claim the ‘fastest production car’ crown and it could usher-in a new era of electric supercars challenging traditional petrol models for top speed records and lap times. 

All eyes are now on the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut which is claimed to be capable of 310mph and may well put its horsepower where its mouth is soon. As for the U9 Xtreme, could it even challenge the EV land speed record of 341.264mph held by the Buckeye Bullet 3? 

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...
 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BYD bets big on Europe: new 7-seat SUV, more PHEVs and "six-star" service
BYD TANG - front cornering

BYD bets big on Europe: new 7-seat SUV, more PHEVs and "six-star" service

We get the lowdown from the brand boss, whose ambition seemingly knows no bounds…
News
9 Sep 2025
New BYD Seal 6 2025 review: talented estate should have BMW worried
BYD Seal 6 Touring - front tracking

New BYD Seal 6 2025 review: talented estate should have BMW worried

BYD’s latest arrival isn’t an EV, but efficiency is still key
Road tests
3 Sep 2025
Fastest-accelerating cars 2025: world's quickest 0-60mph production cars
Fastest-accelerating cars 06/25

Fastest-accelerating cars 2025: world's quickest 0-60mph production cars

The definitive list of the fastest-accelerating production cars in the world, ranked by their official 0-60mph times.
Best cars & vans
27 Aug 2025
Astonishing Yangwang U9 Track edition hits 292mph to become world's fastest EV
BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition - dynamic front 3/4

Astonishing Yangwang U9 Track edition hits 292mph to become world's fastest EV

Supercars have long been a testbed for future powertrain tech, and the same can definitely be said for this 2,960bhp Yangwang
News
26 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

“A pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” could cause the brake pedal to detach on right-hand drive cars
News
18 Sep 2025
Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here
New Dacia Duster pick-up - front tracking

Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here

New Dacia Duster Pick-Up is the ultimate workhorse, if you happen to live in Romania
News
17 Sep 2025
New Dacia Duster Cargo aims to clean up in the van market
Dacia Duster Cargo - front

New Dacia Duster Cargo aims to clean up in the van market

Dacia has introduced a commercial version of its popular Duster SUV, aiming to attract businesses with a rugged and versatile van
News
17 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content