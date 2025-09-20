The world’s fastest car is electric: Yangwang U9 Xtreme hits 308.4mph

BYD’s Yangwang sub-brand has claimed the coveted world’s fastest production car title. A special edition Xtreme version of the Yangwang U9 hypercar surged to 308.4mph, eclipsing the previous best of 304.48mph achieved by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The record was set at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) high speed oval test track in Germany with German test driver Marc Basseng at the wheel. “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance,” said Basseng.

“Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track.”

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is an upgraded version of the standard U9 hypercar currently on sale in China. Bassang himself managed 233mph in the U9 in 2024 but a number of features have been added to the Xtreme model to make extreme top speeds possible. A U9 Track Edition had hit 292mph this summer to become the world's fastest EV and the Xtreme, or U9X, is that car's new name now the outright speed record has been claimed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It runs a 1,200-volt electrical system instead of the standard 800-volt one, a first in any production car, and incorporates a lithium ion phosphate battery in BYD’s familiar ‘blade’ configuration.

Four advanced electric motors are capable of operating at 30,000rpm and producing 2,959bhp (3,000ps). The car used revised DiSus-X suspension optimised for the task of exceeding 300mph on track and rode on semi-slick tyres. The kerb weight is a hefty 2,480kg.

Yangwang says it is selling “no more than 30” of these incredible machines, presumably to brave customers with incredibly long driveways.

The car is the first EV to claim the ‘fastest production car’ crown and it could usher-in a new era of electric supercars challenging traditional petrol models for top speed records and lap times.

All eyes are now on the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut which is claimed to be capable of 310mph and may well put its horsepower where its mouth is soon. As for the U9 Xtreme, could it even challenge the EV land speed record of 341.264mph held by the Buckeye Bullet 3?

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

