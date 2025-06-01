Car Deal of the Day: Omoda E5 for £239 a month makes for very affordable EV motoring

Strong equipment levels

267-mile range

Get the deal at only £238.98 a month

The influx of new Chinese brands to the UK is helping to drive down the cost of electric cars, and that’s especially true with today’s deal.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the Omoda E5 could be yours for a mere £239 a month. It’s a Nissan Qashqai-sized car that has a decent electric range and room for a small family, plus it comes with cheap roadside charging.

This four-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires a reasonable £3,162.76 initial payment, and has an annual mileage cap of 5,000. You could switch from the 12-month initial payment to nine if you wish, saving yourself around £600 up front, with the monthly outlay rising to £253.52.

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As this is a deal from Carwow Leasey, there’s also the potential for some wallet-friendly roadside charging, as it includes a voucher worth 20% off every top-up at a Gridserve charger, valid for a year.

The E5 uses a 61kWh battery pack, giving a respectable range of 267 miles, while the 130kW maximum DC charging speed allows for a 30-80% boost in 28 minutes.

Knight trim is offered here, which brings twin 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated front and rear seats, plus V2L (vehicle-to-load) tech that allows you to charge external electrical items.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda E5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda E5 page.

Check out the Omoda E5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…