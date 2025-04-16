Car Deal of the Day: Family SUVs don’t come cheaper than the MG HS for £183 a month

Outstanding value for money

Efficient hybrid model

Get the deal at only £183 a month

If you're after efficient and affordable motoring for the family then look no further than today's deal. It offers jaw-dropping value for money.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the family-sized MG HS for a bonkers £182.93 a month. That price pegs this SUV at the same level as superminis – it's even cheaper than the smaller MG ZS.

To get this three-year leasing deal off the ground you need to lay down £2,595.15 as an initial payment, while annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles.

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You could knock £400 off that upfront cost by switching from a 12-month to a nine-month initial payment, or if you raise the annual mileage cap to 8,000 it'll cost you around £22 extra a month.

This deal gets you the MG HS Hybrid+ model, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a small 1.8kWh battery that doesn't need to be plugged in. The combo packs a very decent 224bhp, allowing a pretty rapid 0-62mph acceleration time of 7.9 seconds, but more importantly impressive claimed efficiency of 51.3mpg.

SE trim, offered here, brings twin 12.3-inch screens with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and a reversing camera.

The HS is handsome on the outside, roomy on the inside – there’s 507-litre boot for instance – and well trimmed with a surprisingly plush feel.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG HS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG HS page.

Check out the MG HS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…