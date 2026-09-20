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Car Deal of the Day: Classy Volkswagen Tayron is a seven-seater steal at only £280 per month

Like the idea of a Tiguan, but want to go large? Upsizing to the Tayron only costs a tenner more a month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 September

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Sep 2026
Volkswagen Tayron - front action

The hugely popular Volkswagen Tiguan should be plenty of SUV for most people. However, if you need even more space or the ability to ferry around an entire netball team, you’ll have to step up to the even bigger, seven-seat VW Tayron – and right now it can be yours for just under £280 per month thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service

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Leasing Options Team is offering a two-year lease on the Tayron in Match trim for £279.91 per month – only about £10 more than similar deals for its smaller sibling, plus over £100 less each month than the cheapest lease available on one of its chief rivals, the Kia Sorento

Admittedly, this deal requires an initial outlay of £3,758, which represents a year’s worth of monthly payments. But it’s possible to reduce this to the equivalent of six months of payments (£2,463 with fees) and you’ll still pay less than £350 each month thereafter. That’s less than some versions of the Toyota Corolla cost to lease!

Another way to get more for your money is to bag the same Tayron on a three-year term, where it’s available from £295 a month, while four-year agreements start from £223 per month. 

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The deal includes the standard annual allowance of 5,000 miles per year. However, the Tayron is a rather good long-distance cruiser, settling down well on the motorway, smothering most road imperfections and not letting too much road noise intrude into the cabin. Plus the Match-spec model is equipped with acoustic laminated side glass that keeps wind noise pretty hushed.

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Taking all that into account, we think most people will want to travel much further in it. Upping the limit to 10,000 miles costs £46 extra a month, or you can cover up to 13,000 in the big VW each year and still spend less than £350 each month. 

As with most of its rivals, the rearmost seats in the Tayron are better suited to small children and teenagers, rather than adults. But you can slide the middle row forward if you do have to squeeze a taller individual back there. There’s 345 litres of boot space available with all the seats in place, which is about as much as a typical supermini, or a whopping 1,905 litres if you fold all but the front seats down. 

This particular Tayron is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 148bhp – enough for 0-62mph in less than 10 seconds – and can return more than 50mpg. Meanwhile, standard kit includes a very sharp 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, adaptive cruise control, an electric tailgate, 360-degree camera system, heated front seats and steering wheel and a wireless charging pad. 

Volkswagen Tayron - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Tayron leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Tayron page.

Check out the Volkswagen Tayron deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen Tayron rivals

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New in-stock Hyundai Santa FECash £37,403Avg. savings £13,381
New Hyundai Santa FE

Configure now

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New in-stock Skoda KodiaqCash £31,859Avg. savings £8,315
New Skoda Kodiaq

Configure now

KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New in-stock KIA SorentoCash £39,991Avg. savings £4,166
New KIA Sorento

Configure now

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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