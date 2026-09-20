Car Deal of the Day: Classy Volkswagen Tayron is a seven-seater steal at only £280 per month

Solid, spacious interior

Smooth, comfortable ride

Get the deal at only £279.91 a month

The hugely popular Volkswagen Tiguan should be plenty of SUV for most people. However, if you need even more space or the ability to ferry around an entire netball team, you’ll have to step up to the even bigger, seven-seat VW Tayron – and right now it can be yours for just under £280 per month thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Leasing Options Team is offering a two-year lease on the Tayron in Match trim for £279.91 per month – only about £10 more than similar deals for its smaller sibling, plus over £100 less each month than the cheapest lease available on one of its chief rivals, the Kia Sorento.

Admittedly, this deal requires an initial outlay of £3,758, which represents a year’s worth of monthly payments. But it’s possible to reduce this to the equivalent of six months of payments (£2,463 with fees) and you’ll still pay less than £350 each month thereafter. That’s less than some versions of the Toyota Corolla cost to lease!

Another way to get more for your money is to bag the same Tayron on a three-year term, where it’s available from £295 a month, while four-year agreements start from £223 per month.