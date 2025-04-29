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Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Tiguan is a family-friendly favourite for only £265 a month

The Tiguan has long been loved by families for its all-round appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 September

By:George Armitage
17 Sep 2026
Volkswagen Tiguan UK - front action

The Volkswagen Tiguan has always ticked every box when it comes to family SUVs, and as such is a  much loved and top-selling car.

This deal makes you realise what tremendous value this excellent all-rounder can be, as Select Car Leasing is offering the Tiguan for just £264.67 a month right now via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. 

This three-year deal requires a 12-month initial outlay of £3,530.04 to get it going, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

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If you’d prefer to pay less up front, a nine-month payment comes to £2,911.26 and £281.14 a month, or if you need more miles then 8,000 can be had for less than £20 extra a month. 

The Tiguan blends fine driving dynamics and efficiency very well. Under the bonnet of this particular car lies the excellent 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol, and its 148bhp output is more than adequate for the usual family chores, plus it returns around 47mpg fuel economy. 

This deal also gets you the pick of the range. Match trim brings smart-looking 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, an electric tailgate, silver roof rails, heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, plus a front light bar and illuminated rear VW logo. This is on top of the basic Life trim’s 10-colour ambient lighting, three-zone air-conditioning and 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless phone charging.

The Tiguan is a roomy car inside, with plenty of rear legroom and a massive 650-litre boot. It’s well trimmed, too, and has both an upmarket and family-friendly feel.

Volkswagen Tiguan UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Tiguan leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Tiguan page.

Check out the Volkswagen Tiguan deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen Tiguan rivals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £311 ppm**
KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New KIA SorentoFrom £534 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £365 ppm**
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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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