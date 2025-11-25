Car Deal of the Day: BYD Sealion 7 for just over £300 a month is a real catch

Plush-feeling interior; high equipment levels

300-mile range

Get the deal at only £303.11 a month

Such is the pace of new car launches at BYD, models such as the Sealion 7 that only arrived in 2025 have almost blended into the background. But this deal will make it front and centre of your mind, because you can bag this electric coupe-SUV for just over £300 a month.

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This is the cheapest deal we've seen for the Sealion 7 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for ages, and undercuts a whole swathe of rivals including the Tesla Model Y.

This three-year agreement from Lease Car UK requires a 12-month initial payment of £3,985.32, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. But even adjusting to a nine-month initial payment is great value, given that this comes in at £3,254.20 and £328.80 a month, while raising the mileage limit to 8,000 costs less than £25 extra a month.

BYD claims 300 miles of range from the 82.5kWh battery pack, while a maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means a 10-to-80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes.

There's plenty of performance – the rear wheels get a 308bhp motor, giving a 0-62mph acceleration time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 134mph.

As is the case with so many BYDs, the Sealion 7 is very well equipped. Even this basic-spec Comfort gets a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree parking camera, posh Dynaudio sound system and a panoramic roof with an electric sunblind.

The driving experience is more geared towards comfort and refinement than outright sportiness, but that's just fine. There's also an attractively styled and well finished interior that offers loads of space.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Sealion 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Sealion 7 page.

Check out the BYD Sealion 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…