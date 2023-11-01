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Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is crazily cheap at £180 a month

The Cupra Leon mixes style and sporty appeal very well. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 September.

By:Shane Wilkinson
14 Sep 2026
Cupra Leon - front cornering

We thought the Cupra Leon couldn't get any more affordable when we last featured it in July. But we were wrong because deals have slipped again to an astonishing price.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you get your hands on this stylish and well-equipped Spanish hatchback for a bonkers £179.79 a month, making it the cheapest family-sized five-door hatch around by a long way. 

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This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options and requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,557.47 to get it under way, while mileage is limited to 5,000 annually. 

But even switching to a nine-month initial payment keeps the monthly outlay at less than £200 a month, and you save around £500 up front in the process. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 only costs in the region of £22 extra a month.

The great thing about the Leon is that even the entry-level V1 looks sporty and aggressive, and has nearly as much kerb appeal as the hotter versions. And it's the V1 with the punchy and frugal 1.5-litre petrol engine that you'll be getting here.

V1 certainly isn't miserable inside as it gets standard-fit 18-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity, front and rear parking sensors, and predictive adaptive cruise control. Oh, and lashings of copper interior trim. 

That 1.5-litre petrol engine is used in a wide range of Volkswagen Group products, and it's easy to see why as it's a great unit. 

It packs 148bhp, and you can make the most of this power thanks to slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. Cupra also claims nearly 50mpg fuel economy on the combined cycle, so it's flash and frugal.   

Cupra Leon - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Cupra Leon rivals

Skoda Octavia

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New in-stock Skoda OctaviaCash £21,933Avg. savings £7,821
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New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £25,844Avg. savings £3,150
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Audi A3

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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