Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is crazily cheap at £180 a month

Aggressive styling; strong equipment levels

Punchy and frugal 1.5-litre petrol

Get the deal at only £179.79 a month

We thought the Cupra Leon couldn't get any more affordable when we last featured it in July. But we were wrong because deals have slipped again to an astonishing price.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you get your hands on this stylish and well-equipped Spanish hatchback for a bonkers £179.79 a month, making it the cheapest family-sized five-door hatch around by a long way.

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This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options and requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,557.47 to get it under way, while mileage is limited to 5,000 annually.

But even switching to a nine-month initial payment keeps the monthly outlay at less than £200 a month, and you save around £500 up front in the process. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 only costs in the region of £22 extra a month.

The great thing about the Leon is that even the entry-level V1 looks sporty and aggressive, and has nearly as much kerb appeal as the hotter versions. And it's the V1 with the punchy and frugal 1.5-litre petrol engine that you'll be getting here.

V1 certainly isn't miserable inside as it gets standard-fit 18-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity, front and rear parking sensors, and predictive adaptive cruise control. Oh, and lashings of copper interior trim.

That 1.5-litre petrol engine is used in a wide range of Volkswagen Group products, and it's easy to see why as it's a great unit.

It packs 148bhp, and you can make the most of this power thanks to slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. Cupra also claims nearly 50mpg fuel economy on the combined cycle, so it's flash and frugal.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…