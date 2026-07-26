Car Deal of the Day: the Kia EV4 is loaded with kit for just £274 per month

Comfortable and spacious family hatch

Huge 388-mile range

Get the deal at only £273.98 a month

Spacious, quiet, supremely comfortable and loaded with kit, the Kia EV4 is one of those cars that makes you wonder if you really need an SUV. Especially when you consider it comes with an enormous range of up to 388 miles, striking futuristic styling and can be yours for an incredibly low £274 per month.

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The deal we found through the Auto Express Buy A Car service is being offered by VIPGateway. It does require an initial payment of £3,672, but we think you’ll get your money’s worth over the four years you spend with this head-turning family hatchback.

If you’re not keen to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only one month (plus fee), which would be an easier to stomach £657. After that, you only have to shell out £347 on a monthly basis for the duration of the lease.

This offer includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute. But if you plan on making the most of the 388-mile range for road trips, you can double the limit to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £300 a month.