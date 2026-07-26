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Car Deal of the Day: the Kia EV4 is loaded with kit for just £274 per month

Funky family hatchback looks like it’s from the year 3000 and offers great value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 September

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Sep 2026
Kia EV4 - front cornering

Spacious, quiet, supremely comfortable and loaded with kit, the Kia EV4 is one of those cars that makes you wonder if you really need an SUV. Especially when you consider it comes with an enormous range of up to 388 miles, striking futuristic styling and can be yours for an incredibly low £274 per month.

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The deal we found through the Auto Express Buy A Car service is being offered by VIPGateway. It does require an initial payment of £3,672, but we think you’ll get your money’s worth over the four years you spend with this head-turning family hatchback.  

If you’re not keen to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only one month (plus fee), which would be an easier to stomach £657. After that, you only have to shell out £347 on a monthly basis for the duration of the lease. 

This offer includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute. But if you plan on making the most of the 388-mile range for road trips, you can double the limit to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £300 a month. 

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Or if you do a lot of miles, which the EV4 will happily handle, you can have it with a yearly cap of 15,000 and still only pay £314 per month. That’s on a four-year lease, too. 

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The EV4’s sci-fi-esque interior is a far more interesting place to be than the cabin of key rival the Volkswagen ID.3, and features one of the best infotainment systems around. Two 12.3-inch displays sit atop the dashboard, and everything feels well built. Standard kit with this Air trim model includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

The EV4 has also proven to be incredibly efficient during our own real-world testing, so we think you could get close to the claimed 388 miles of range in the right conditions. On top of all that, the 435-litre boot is significantly bigger than the 380 litres on offer in the benchmark-setting Volkswagen Golf.

Kia EV4 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia EV4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia EV4 page.

Check out the Kia EV4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Kia EV4 rivals

Tesla Model 3

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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