Volkswagen’s most powerful GTI yet has been revealed, but it might not be in the form you quite expect. Producing an impressive 322bhp, driven by the rear wheels no less, the new Volkswagen ID.3 GTI will give the iconic nameplate some serious firepower when it hits the road in spring 2027.

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The ID.3 GTI builds on the heavily improved package of the new ID.3 Neo, which itself introduces some fundamental changes to the styling, interior and technology of VW’s electric hatchback.

For its transformation into a hot hatch, though, the new model has dug into the GTI playbook, with plenty of red highlights, honeycomb grilles and a new 20-inch wheel design. However, look closely and you’ll see lots of ID.3-specific elements that should help turn the sometimes awkward-looking hatch into something more dynamically capable.

These include new side sills and a redesigned rear bumper insert to help it look lower and wider, while the body-coloured roof and boot panel – the latter only recently available on the ID.3 Neo – disguise some of the styling cues that didn’t seem to resonate with customers first time around.

What does the Volkswagen ID.3 GTI look like inside?

The cabin has its own upgrades, including red piping and tartan-like fabric on the seat inners, plus a chunky new steering wheel with a dedicated GTI button. These all sit within the new ID.3 Neo’s heavily revised interior, which rights many of the wrongs of the original. This includes the introduction of a generous centre console, plus upgrades to the cabin’s materials and finishes.