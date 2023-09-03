This is the new Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI, the first electric VW deemed worthy of those famous three letters marking out the brand’s performance cars.

This Polo packs plenty of performance – acceleration comes within a second of the Golf GTI’s 0-62mph benchmark – and emulates its dynamic ability, VW says. That’s because the hot ID. Polo gets an uprated sports chassis packed with go-faster gizmos beneath that beefed-up body, which offers twice the stiffness of the combustion Polo.

The GTI is the pinnacle of the new ID. Polo range, set to start arriving in the UK in early 2027. Unveiled 50 years after the first Golf GTI was born, the ID. Polo packs twice the power and torque of the 1976 icon. Like the original it’s front-wheel drive, with the APP290 electric motor producing 223bhp, and 290Nm of torque. That’s enough grunt to power the e-GTI from standstill to 62mph in 6.8 seconds, compared with the original’s 9.2 seconds. Its 1,540kg kerbweight is about 700kg heavier than that of the Mk1, and it’s 200mm longer.

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Truth be told, the first electric GTI isn’t about insane performance – top speed is just 109mph. And it only musters 15bhp more than the top-spec regular ID. Polo, shares the same NMC battery and only shaves half-a-second off its acceleration run. But it should drive rings around it: Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer told us that driving the first electric GTI was “mind-blowing”.