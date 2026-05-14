Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI prototype review: a true B-road weapon
Our first taste of VW's first electric GTI was a very encouraging one
Verdict
The ID. Polo GTI truly delivers on its name. It’s a fantastic daily driver that doubles as a seriously quick B-road weapon. It might be the slowest GTI ever in terms of top speed, but it's an absolute master of driving fun. The catch? With prices predicted to start at over £35,000, it won’t be cheap.
For some it's a shock, for others a blessing: Volkswagen is turning the GTI philosophy electric, and the Polo is the first to get the treatment. From now on, the iconic badge will find itself on models with combustion engines and those that hum along on battery power. We've already been behind the wheel of the first GTI without a crankshaft. Spoiler alert: it's an absolute belter!
Do we really need to explain what a GTI is? VW's age-old recipe of blending daily usability with driving fun has often created affordable dream cars down the years. And its electric journey starts with the new ID. Polo GTI. But is its 223bhp output enough to do the badge justice? We took a lightly camouflaged, near-production model out for a spin to find out, and without beating around the bush, the answer is a resounding yes.
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Essentially, you're getting two cars in one here as the GTI transforms at the touch of a button. In its normal driving mode, it cruises along country lanes with relaxed refinement; it's quiet, accelerates smoothly, and irons out bumps with ease.
Despite channelling 290Nm of torque through the front wheels, the power delivery is incredibly well-judged and confident. It feels remarkably grown-up inside, too, thanks to comfortably padded front seats and a completely re-thought control setup.
We particularly love the retro digital dials that mimic the original Mk1 Volkswagen Golf GTI’sI – a brilliant touch. At this point, it’s safe to say we have a squeaky-clean, practical all-rounder offering space for five, around 440 litres of boot space, and a brilliant new infotainment system.
But hit the dedicated 'GTI' button located on the grippy, flat-bottomed steering wheel and the car's wild side is unleashed. This bespoke driving mode transforms the electric Polo into a genuinely eager and agile hot hatchback in the finest GTI tradition.
Engage launch control, and you're treated to a spectacular sprint. The steering becomes sharp and direct, and the firmly sprung suspension offers precise control. The throttle response is instant, allowing the electric ID. Polo to hustle along twisting roads with immense stability.
An electronic differential lock helps the front tyres bite into the tarmac, while the well-contoured sports seats keep your upper body firmly in place. The all-round disc brakes are easily modulated, and you can adjust the regenerative braking via steering wheel paddles. In short: it's brilliant fun.
Driving it sensibly, we recorded efficiency figures of around 5 miles per kWh, which means the promised 263-mile WLTP range should be perfectly achievable if you also take it easy. Naturally, making the most of the performance pushes consumption well under 3.2m/kWh, dropping the real-world range to around 155 miles. There is one element we’re not quite sure about yet, though. VW has tried to create a combustion-style soundtrack for the driving modes, but it sounds like nothing much at all.
Regardless of this, the ID. Polo GTI truly delivers on its name. It’s a fantastic daily driver that doubles as a seriously quick B-road weapon, just as all the best GTIs have done, regardless of what’s hiding under the bonnet.
|Model:
|Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI
|On sale:
|Late 2026
|Price:
|£35,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|52kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|223bhp/290Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|6.8 seconds
|Top speed:
|108mph
|Range:
|263 miles
|Max. charging:
|105kW (10-80% in 24 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,096/1,816/1,513mm