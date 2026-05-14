Verdict

The ID. Polo GTI truly delivers on its name. It’s a fantastic daily driver that doubles as a seriously quick B-road weapon. It might be the slowest GTI ever in terms of top speed, but it's an absolute master of driving fun. The catch? With prices predicted to start at over £35,000, it won’t be cheap.

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For some it's a shock, for others a blessing: Volkswagen is turning the GTI philosophy electric, and the Polo is the first to get the treatment. From now on, the iconic badge will find itself on models with combustion engines and those that hum along on battery power. We've already been behind the wheel of the first GTI without a crankshaft. Spoiler alert: it's an absolute belter!

Do we really need to explain what a GTI is? VW's age-old recipe of blending daily usability with driving fun has often created affordable dream cars down the years. And its electric journey starts with the new ID. Polo GTI. But is its 223bhp output enough to do the badge justice? We took a lightly camouflaged, near-production model out for a spin to find out, and without beating around the bush, the answer is a resounding yes.