Car Deal of the Day: rugged Jeep Avenger for a very reasonable £176 a month

Strong equipment levels

Punchy petrol power

Get the deal at only £175.78 a month

The Avenger might not have the go-anywhere abilities of Jeep's other models such as the Wrangler, but it still has a rough and tough image, low running costs, and comes in at an affordable price. How affordable? Take a look at this deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, this three-year deal from VIPGateway is pegged at £175.78 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £2,494.31, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. It's exceptional value for money, and sees this small SUV priced similarly to smaller superminis.

Tweaking the terms still yields excellent value; a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,083.19 at £188.69 a month, while raising the mileage limit to 8,000 costs around £13 extra a month.

The Avenger comes in petrol, mild-hybrid and fully-electric forms, and here you'll be taking the keys to the petrol.

It's a 1.2-litre unit with 99bhp, giving a more than respectable enough 0-62mph sprint time of 10.6 seconds. It's mated to a snappy six-speed manual gearbox, with Jeep claiming fuel economy of over 50mpg.

This deal gets you the Avenger in Summit trim, which brings 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

The chunky looks inside and out are matched with decent practicality. There's just as much space in the back seats as there is in a supermini, while the 380-litre boot is almost Volkswagen Golf-like in size.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger page.

Check out the Jeep Avenger deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…