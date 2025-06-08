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Car Deal of the Day: rugged Jeep Avenger for a very reasonable £176 a month

The Avenger has classic Jeep styling but an affordable price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 September

By:George Armitage
22 Sep 2026
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

The Avenger might not have the go-anywhere abilities of Jeep's other models such as the Wrangler, but it still has a rough and tough image, low running costs, and comes in at an affordable price. How affordable? Take a look at this deal. 

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Available through the Auto Express Buy A Car servicethis three-year deal from VIPGateway is pegged at £175.78 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £2,494.31, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. It's exceptional value for money, and sees this small SUV priced similarly to smaller superminis.

Tweaking the terms still yields excellent value; a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,083.19 at £188.69 a month, while raising the mileage limit to 8,000 costs around £13 extra a month. 

The Avenger comes in petrol, mild-hybrid and fully-electric forms, and here you'll be taking the keys to the petrol. 

It's a 1.2-litre unit with 99bhp, giving a more than respectable enough 0-62mph sprint time of 10.6 seconds. It's mated to a snappy six-speed manual gearbox, with Jeep claiming fuel economy of over 50mpg. 

This deal gets you the Avenger in Summit trim, which brings 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

The chunky looks inside and out are matched with decent practicality. There's just as much space in the back seats as there is in a supermini, while the 380-litre boot is almost Volkswagen Golf-like in size.      

Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger page.

Check out the Jeep Avenger deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Jeep Avenger rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £23,882Avg. savings £3,693
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Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £24,282Avg. savings £2,318
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Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New in-stock Dacia DusterCash £20,726Avg. savings £868
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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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