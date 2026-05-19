Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal 6 Touring is a steal at less than £200 a month

Practical estate; high equipment levels

62-mile EV range

Get the deal at only £195.41 a month

We only featured the super-affordable BYD Seal 6 Touring a few weeks ago, but prices have now dropped by more than £20 a month. It means this plug-in hybrid load-lugger can now be had for less than £200 a month, which is crazily cheap.

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This two-year deal comes from Blue Chilli via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,704.92, with mileage capped at 5,000 miles – all for £195.41 a month.

If you want to pay less upfront or have a higher mileage allowance then this deal still makes a lot of sense. Knocking the initial payment to a nine-month sum comes to just £2,123.46 at £214.80 a month, while raising the mileage limit to 8,000 will cost around £20 extra a month on either initial payment option.

To understand just how great value this is, it's good to remember that £195 a month is the same price for petrol-power superminis. It also undercuts the Seal 6 Touring's biggest rival, the Volkswagen Passat, by around £60 a month.

Admittedly, the Seal 6 isn't as posh or refined as the Passat, but its 62-mile pure-electric range isn't to be sniffed at.

Neither, for that matter, is the standard equipment. This deal gets you to the top-spec Comfort, so you get heated and ventilated front seats in faux leather upholstery, and a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It's well finished inside, and bellies its price point. It's roomy, too, with loads of backseat space and a large 500-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal 6 Touring leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal 6 Touring page.

Check out the BYD Seal 6 Touring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…