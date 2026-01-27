Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 for £176 a month is worth jumping at

Excellent level of standard equipment

270-mile range

Get the deal at only £175.98 a month

If you're looking for an affordable way into compact electric SUV life then look no further than today's deal, because the Leapmotor B10 can be yours for a mere £176 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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All that's needed to get this two-year deal from Leasing Options off the ground is a 12-month initial payment of £2,511.75, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Tweaking the terms still yields great value, because switching to a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,126.10 and £191.79 a month. Bumping up the mileage to 8,000 a year, meanwhile, costs £18 a month extra on the 12-month initial payment option and £20 on the nine-month.

The B10 is one of a varied line-up of models offered in the UK from Chinese newcomer brand Leapmotor. The B10 rivals other small electric SUVs such as the Renault 4 and Kia EV2.

Leapmotor trades on simplicity, so there's just one high-specced trim level. The B10 gets luxurious features such as heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless phone charging.

Power comes from a 67.1kWh battery pack giving a claimed range of 270 miles. A 30 to 80 per cent top-up takes around 20 minutes, plus there's V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) as standard, allowing you to charge other low-power electrical devices from the car.

The B10 gets a surprisingly plush feel inside, and the same goes for the driving experience. It's nowhere near as enjoyable to drive as a Renault 4, but it's a comfortable and stress-free steer.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor B10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor B10 page.

Check out the Leapmotor B10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…