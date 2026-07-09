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In-depth reviews

DS No7 review

The No7 is essentially a Vauxhall Grandland in a posh frock

By:Matt Robinson
20 Aug 2026
DS No7 - front30
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
RRP
£38,045 £67,270
Pros
  • An interesting take on luxury driving
  • Striking looks stand out in a busy segment
  • Up to 460 miles of range from E-Tense
Cons
  • Struggles to hide links to cheaper relatives
  • Some interior detailing borders on chintzy
  • Infotainment not the best
SPECIFICATIONS
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Our opinion on the DS No7

We applaud DS for its very different take on luxury motoring, and in some ways, it works well. The DS No7 looks distinctive, if quite busy, and the interior is a refreshing change from the usual German-made options in the premium car sector. The ride is suitably smooth, too, and refinement is where it should be. 

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The problem comes from the box of bits the DS No7 is made from. There’s no getting away from the fact the No7 has much in common with the Vauxhall Grandland and Citroen e-C5 Aircross, yet is considerably more expensive. It definitely works better in E-Tense electric form, but however configured, the No7 is a tough sell against options from the likes of Audi and BMW.

About the DS No7

The reinvention of the DS Automobiles range continues with the No7. The new naming format, replacing the simple numbers of before, is expressed as ‘Number 7’, a bit like Chanel No.5. DS is aiming to finally make some headway in the premium car market but the same monumental challenge of beating the Germans remains. 

With DS being part of the huge Stellantis empire of car brands, the No7 ends up being built from many ingredients found in models that don’t have the same premium car ambitions. Cars like the Vauxhall Grandland and Citroen e-C5 Aircross, each of which can be purchased for many thousands less. 

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7 Series

2019 BMW

7 Series

129,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L

Cash £16,999
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A-Class

2018 Mercedes

A-Class

66,845 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1L

Cash £11,000
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PARTNER

2021 PEUGEOT

PARTNER

87,246 milesManualDiesel1.5L

Cash £8,394
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Clio

2013 Renault

Clio

64,600 milesManualPetrol1.1L

Cash £4,495
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In a lot of ways, though, the DS No7 represents a decent leap forward compared to its DS7 predecessor, the brand’s biggest-selling car. It’s 7cm longer with a 5cm longer wheelbase, giving more interior space, and it should feel airier, with larger rear windows and a bigger panoramic roof. There’s also now a fully-electric DS No7 E-Tense.  

Performance & driving experience

The No7 has a smooth, cossetting ride and shields its occupants from excessive wind noise, but it’s badly hampered when fitted with the three-cylinder ‘Hybrid’ engine.
DS No7 - full front

Pros

  • Works well in smooth E-Tense form
  • Rides very comfortably 
  • Low wind noise

Cons

  • Three-cylinder engine is distinctly not premium 
  • X-shaped steering wheel feels unnatural 
  • Numb steering detracts from driving experience

We tried a car in Etoile specification on 20-inch alloys and fitted with DS’s clever Active Scan suspension, which uses a forward-facing camera to pre-empt bumps in the road by prepping the dampers to cope with the impending hit.

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The good news is that the technology works beautifully in the No7, and the supple ride quality is arguably the strongest dynamic point of the DS. It’s aided and abetted by sumptuous refinement, the SUV’s aerodynamic body (0.26Cd) cutting through the airflow quietly and efficiently. As an easy-going form of elegant transportation, the No7 squarely hits the mark.

However, the DS EV is not quite so impressive in the corners, mainly because the steering is something and nothing. It’s weighted well and accurate, but there’s not really any meaningful feel; any resistance off dead-centre feels decidedly artificial.

We also can’t talk about the steering without mentioning the bizarre steering wheel. The No7 gets an X-shaped arrangement which reminds us of Charles Xavier’s wheelchair. You never know quite where to rest your hands on it. We can’t help but wonder if it’ll be quietly dropped by the time of the facelift. 

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

The sole combustion option is called the DS No7 Hybrid, although that’s a bit of a misnomer, because the 1.2-litre unit is more of a mild-hybrid with only very limited electrical assistance. The inappropriate labelling is the least of its worries, though.

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Frankly, in this size and supposed exalted class of car, its 143bhp is simply not enough to convey a persuasively premium air. It also doesn’t help that acceleration is lethargic in the extreme, its slovenliness only partly hinted at by a 10.4-second 0-62mph time. It feels slower.

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Its six-speed dual-clutch makes matters worse thanks to the eternity it seems to take to shift down with an application of full throttle. At lower speeds, meanwhile, it can be quite clunky in its operation.

The biggest problem of the setup is the racket it makes should you want to reach 62mph in that quoted 10.4 seconds. The sound of a three-cylinder engine getting a good thrashing simply doesn’t work with the DS No7’s premium aims. 

The electric E-Tense with its smooth, effortless nature makes much more sense in the DS No7. It helps that even the slowest version is significantly faster than the sluggish, noisy Hybrid. 

There are three main flavours here. The first has a smaller 73.7kWh battery, a single front-mounted motor and up to 256bhp on a time-limited overboost phase (226bhp otherwise). There’s also 343Nm of torque, and a far more respectable 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds. At the other end of the spectrum is the only dual-motor AWD No7, offering 370bhp, a bigger battery and 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds.

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However, the one we think makes the most sense, and the one offered up by DS for the test drive, is the Long Range. Its 97.2 kWh battery is shared with the AWD, but it retains the front-drive arrangement of the entry-level electric car. This gives it a claimed maximum range of 460 miles. 

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The No7 Long Range also summons up to 276bhp in overboost (it runs 242bhp otherwise) and backs that up with 343Nm of torque, which allows for a 0-62mph time of 7.8 seconds.

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
DS No7 Hybrid143bhp10.4 seconds125mph
DS No7 E-Tense FWD226bhp7.7 seconds118mph
DS No7 E-Tense AWD370bhp5.4 seconds118mph

“We’re not sure what DS was thinking in quite literally reinventing the (steering) wheel - the X-shaped arrangement is really awkward to use” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter.

MPG & running costs

The E-Tense version has the potential for low running costs, but it’s considerably more expensive to buy than the Hybrid model.
DS No7 - charging

Pros

  • Good efficiency means cheap running costs for E-Tense
  • Hybrid version returns great fuel economy
  • Low company car tax rate on E-Tense

Cons

  • Many versions liable for luxury car tax
  • E-Tense versions much more expensive than Hybrids
  • Mediocre charging speeds on E-Tense

What the DS No7 Hybrid’s 1.2-litre engine lacks in refinement and performance, it somewhat makes up for in frugality. It’s officially rated at 52.3mpg, and in both the No7 and the many other cars this engine is fitted to, we’ve found that the real-world economy return is very close to this number.

In less good news, only the entry-level Pallas version of the Hybrid escapes the government’s luxury car tax supplement, and it’s possible to push it over the £40,000 threshold with some optional extras. 

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The threshold for EVs is set at £50,000, but the much higher price of the E-Tense models means that, again, it’s only the Pallas trim that comes in under that figure, and there’s even less wiggle room for options before it too is hit with the extra charge. 

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
DS No7 Hybrid53.2mpg121g/kmTBC

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The headline figure here is 460 miles of range from the Long Range, which is impressive, if not quite as attention-grabbing as the ~500-mile innings of cars including the BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60 in certain guises. 

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The AWD uses the same 97.2kWh battery pack, with its extra motor having a sizeable impact on the range, which drops to 422 miles. The Long Range is still plenty brisk, and given that the No7 isn’t the most fun thing to drive, we reckon it’s a better bet than the faster AWD model.

The entry-level model’s 337 miles range is reasonably impressive, too. As for what you’ll achieve with any of these models in real-world driving conditions, it’s hard to say, but as a general rule, official WLTP ranges are tricky to replicate. 

Where the No7 looks a lot less competitive is in its rapid charging capacity of just 160kW for the larger battery model. For comparison, it’s 400kW for the iX3 and 370kW for the Volvo EX60.

Model Battery sizeRangeInsurance group
DS No7 E-Tense FWD73.7kWh337 milesTBC
DS No7 E-Tense AWD97.2kWh422 milesTBC
DS No7 E-Tense Long Range97.2kWh460 milesTBC

Interior, design & technology

The No7 is refreshingly different from more obvious premium rivals inside, although some detailing could be considered chintzy. The infotainment isn’t great.
DS No7 - dash

Pros

  • Interior feels plush and distinctive
  • Sizeable 560-litre boot 
  • Healthy rear leg and headroom

Cons

  • Infotainment system could be a lot better
  • Panoramic roof option reduces headroom
  • Is some of it a bit tacky? 

DS has done a good job of making the No7 look and feel quite different from its much less expensive stablemates, as well as more obvious alternatives like the BMW iX3

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The front part of the cabin gives the feeling of wrapping around the driver and passenger, with a structure that appears to flow into the door panels. There’s then interesting touches like massive laser-etched aluminium (or wood) panels for some of the speakers, plus all the more usual stuff including high-end leather trim. It’s a roomy, practical interior, too, but as we’ll shortly explain, the infotainment setup lets it down.

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The exterior will certainly help the car stand out, particularly with that conspicuous illuminated front grille. The whole car looks pretty busy, though.

Six exterior colours are available, four of which are monotonal, keeping things classy, if not exactly vibrant. You can choose between Alabaster White, Palladium Grey, Crystal Pearl, Perla Nera Black, Topaz Blue and Silky Green.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo 

While there are DS-specific fonts and graphics used for the infotainment system, it’s very reminiscent of the setup found in the Vauxhall Grandland. That isn’t really a good thing.

First off, there’s the layout to consider. 16 inches sounds like a decent size, but it’s heavily letterboxed, and temperature shortcuts for the climate control are displayed at either end, leaving you without much usable real estate. 

It responds quickly to touch inputs, but certain functions require the system to stop and have a think before much of anything happens. And while the navigation is usable enough, it’s a bit laggy, often a moment or two behind the car’s actual position. 

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We reckon you’re better off using a mobile phone navigation app like Google Maps or Waze, which won’t be too much of a hassle thanks to the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. 

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A 14-speaker Focal sound system is available as part of an option pack on the No7 Etoile, and as standard on the La Premiere version. It’s an impressive setup, but it does require a bit of fiddling to get the best from it.   

“The No7 feels suitably plush on first inspection, but a lot of DS’s design efforts are sullied by a less-than-brilliant infotainment system” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor.

Boot space & practicality

The cabin offers plenty of space, but some powertrains impact the boot space
DS No7 - back seats

Pros

  • Decent-sized body
  • Abundant rear head and legroom
  • Plenty of cabin storage

Cons

  • E-Tense versions have higher floor
  • AWD powertrain has boot space cost
  • Panoramic roof saps headroom

The No7’s positioning between compact and mid-size SUVs largely plays out when it comes to practicality. That said, its boot space is better than what’s found in some larger rivals. It’s good for passenger space, too, with a good amount of head and legroom for those in the rear. 

There’s a headroom penalty associated with the optional panoramic roof, though. Also, the E-Tense models have a higher floor than the Hybrid versions due to the location of the battery pack, which will make them feel slightly more cramped for anyone in the back. 

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Although the Peugeot 5008, which sits on the same platform as the No7, is a seven-seater, the DS only has seating for five. 

Dimensions and size

At 4,650mm in length, the DS No7 sits somewhere between compact SUVs like the Audi Q3 (120mm shorter) and mid-size options including the Mercedes GLC (66mm longer). In terms of width, the No7 is closer to a mid-size SUV, while the wheelbase, much like the length, sits roughly between the two categories.

Dimensions comparison 
ModelDS No7 BMW iX3Audi Q3
Length4,650mm4,782mm4,531mm
Width 1,905mm1,895mm1,859mm 
Height1,657mm1,635mm1,588mm
Wheelbase2,784mm2,897mm2,681mm 
Boot space 560-1,570 litres520 - 1,750 litres488-1,386 litres

Boot space

A 560-litre boot that expands to 1,570 litres with the seats down sounds decent enough when a BMW iX3 manages a more modest 520 litres despite being a longer car. There’s a caveat to this, though, because the No7 AWD takes a big hit due to the packaging of its rear motor, offering 500 litres. There’s a further, smaller penalty for cars with the Focal sound system, because its subwoofer also saps boot space. 

It’s good to see a 40/20/40 split in the folding rear bench rather than a less flexible 60/40 arrangement. The seatbacks don’t sit anywhere near flat when they are stowed, though. 

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The boot opening itself is a good size and shape. There’s also a variable height floor, should you wish to sacrifice some cargo volume for a flatter, easier-to-load boot. 

Towing

The E-Tense AWD is a clear winner in terms of towing capacity – it can haul braked loads of up to 1,430kg. The E-Tense FWD isn’t too far behind at 1,270kg, while the Long Range manages 1,200kg. The Hybrid’s braked towing capacity is an underwhelming 650kg.

Reliability & safety

The reliability picture for the DS No7 is hard to accurately detail, while in terms of safety, the car looks to be fairly average.
DS No7 - front detail

Pros

  • Lots of safety kit as standard 
  • Less to go wrong on E-Tense
  • Appears to be a quality product

Cons

  • Only a four-star Euro NCAP result 
  • Standard warranty is bare minimum stuff
  • Reliability prospect isn’t clear

Euro NCAP hasn’t specifically tested the No7, instead carrying over the No8’s score due to the car being so structurally similar. That result was four stars, which would sound better were it not for the fact that five-star scores are so common these days, particularly among the No7’s intended rivals. 

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The safety assistance rating of 65 per cent won’t have helped the No7’s cause, although a 76 per cent adult occupant result isn’t great either. The child occupant rating of 85 per cent is more like it. On that front, there are two Isofix mounting points on the outer rear seats.

As standard, all versions come with lane assistance, a driver attention monitor and autonomous emergency braking. An optional Tech Pack (standard on Etoile and La Premiere) adds a more sophisticated assisted driving setup with predictive speed adjustment, lane-keeping assist and 'semi-automatic' lane changing.

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Because DS sales are quite limited in the UK, there’s not enough data for the brand or its cars to appear in our Driver Power rankings. We can, at least, look at other brands from the Stellantis stable to give us some indication of reliability, and on that front, it’s mostly good news. 

The various brands belonging to the car-making giant have been climbing up the rankings in recent years, most notably with Vauxhall, Peugeot and Jeep occupying places seven to nine. Fiat had a respectable 18th-place finish, four places up from the previous year, but it was less good news for Citroen just two places from the bottom.

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As ever, we can point out that the E-Tense models have fewer moving parts than the Hybrid versions, which means fewer bits and pieces to potentially go wrong.

Euro NCAP safety ratings
Euro NCAP safety rating 4 stars (2025)
Adult occupant protection76%
Child occupant protection85%
Vulnerable road user protection80%
Safety assist65%

Buying, prices and deals

  • Best buy: DS No7 E-Tense Long Range Etoile

There’s a starting price of just over £49,000 for the E-Tense models, rising to £53,000 for the Etoile and nearly £59,000 for a La Premiere.

You’ll need to add a bit more for Long Range and AWD powertrains – combining the latter with La Premiere trim gives a whopping £67,000 price tag before options. For a car that shares so much in common with a Vauxhall Grandland and Citroen C5 Aircross, those are punchy figures.

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The No7 Hybrid is significantly cheaper than the E-Tense, starting at just over £38,000 in Pallas trim. It’s over £41,000 for the mid-spec Etoile and £47,000 for La Premiere. 

The mid-spec Etoile looks to be the best bet in terms of blending value and standard equipment, while the best powertrain is the E-Tense Long Range.

DS No7 alternatives

It’s tricky to nail down some obvious rivals for the DS No7, owing to its positing somewhere between two market segments in terms of size, and its offering of both petrol and hybrid power. However, those bold prices put the No7 E-Tense firmly in the crosshairs of the BMW iX3, which is a far better-rounded EV. 

At the same time, while it’s not as practical, the smaller iX1 could be considered an alternative, and it’s cheaper. An Audi Q4 e-tron, meanwhile, is priced closely to the DS, and is more convincing as a luxury product, despite - like the No7 - sharing parts with less expensive models from other brands. 

The No7 Hybrid is relatively well matched to the Audi Q3 in terms of pricing, and is larger, but it’s not as convincing as a luxury car

The biggest elephant in the room is the Citroen C5 Aircross – the No7’s corporate cousin. Sure, it’s not as fancy inside, but it might just be more comfortable, and the cheapest e-C5 Aircross is a colossal £15,000 less expensive than the entry level No7 E-Tense. The DS can’t possibly justify the premium.

DS No7 pictures

DS No7 - front30

Frequently Asked Questions

The standard DS warranty lasts for three years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. The E-Tense's battery is covered by a separate 8-year/100,000-mile plan.

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