DS No7 review

Our opinion on the DS No7

We applaud DS for its very different take on luxury motoring, and in some ways, it works well. The DS No7 looks distinctive, if quite busy, and the interior is a refreshing change from the usual German-made options in the premium car sector. The ride is suitably smooth, too, and refinement is where it should be.

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The problem comes from the box of bits the DS No7 is made from. There’s no getting away from the fact the No7 has much in common with the Vauxhall Grandland and Citroen e-C5 Aircross, yet is considerably more expensive. It definitely works better in E-Tense electric form, but however configured, the No7 is a tough sell against options from the likes of Audi and BMW.

About the DS No7

The reinvention of the DS Automobiles range continues with the No7. The new naming format, replacing the simple numbers of before, is expressed as ‘Number 7’, a bit like Chanel No.5. DS is aiming to finally make some headway in the premium car market but the same monumental challenge of beating the Germans remains.

With DS being part of the huge Stellantis empire of car brands, the No7 ends up being built from many ingredients found in models that don’t have the same premium car ambitions. Cars like the Vauxhall Grandland and Citroen e-C5 Aircross, each of which can be purchased for many thousands less.