Mercedes CLA review

Our opinion on the Mercedes CLA

If ever there was a car that demonstrates a stark difference in ability depending on which powertrain you choose, then the Mercedes CLA is it. The all-electric model is a convincing EV at the very top of its game, with excellent efficiency and a long driving range, but the CLA Hybrid petrol-electric set-up isn’t quite as polished.

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Where the EV is responsive and smooth, the Hybrid can sometimes be jerky and hesitant. But both versions deliver excellent comfort, refinement and technology, with the kind of equipment that you’d normally find in an E-Class or even an S-Class limo. There’s good handling on offer, too, and while passenger space is tight, anybody driving a CLA will feel like they’re behind the wheel of a mini executive saloon.

About the Mercedes CLA

There’s a lot riding on the Mercedes CLA. It’s part of a fresh outlook for the firm that will influence the next-generation, more upmarket Mercedes A-Class when it arrives in 2029. It was first launched in all-electric guise, but was quickly followed by the petrol-electric CLA Hybrid, after Mercedes decided to hedge its bets on whether electrification would take over the new-car market.

The CLA is based on Mercedes’ latest MMA platform, which has been optimised for efficiency, but not at the expense of the kind of comfort or luxury that the brand is known for. The drive layout is dependent on powertrain, with lower-spec versions of the Hybrid featuring a front-wheel-drive configuration, while the electric car has rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is standard in 4MATIC cars, with the EV adding a second electric motor to the front axle. As well as a four-door saloon, there’s also the CLA Shooting Brake, which is somewhere between a hatchback and a proper estate car.

Performance & driving experience The CLA 200 is no slouch, but the hybrid system isn’t the most refined powertrain available

Pros All cars have a comfortable ride

Decent acceleration

Quiet at all speeds Cons Sometimes jerky hybrid

Not that exciting to drive

Slightly awkward driving position

The driving experience varies according to the powertrain. The CLA Hybrid doesn’t have the most refined petrol-electric set-up, and you have to carefully judge your inputs to ensure the system doesn’t deliver jerky responses.