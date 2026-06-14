Used - available now 2018 Audi A5 74,818 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £12,490 View A5 2018 Audi A5 89,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L Cash £10,994 View A5 2025 Audi A5 34,650 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £23,690 View A5 2018 Audi A5 125,480 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L Cash £8,995 View A5

The ride quality deserves particular praise, too. Even after long days on the road, I get out feeling remarkably fresh. The car strikes an excellent balance between comfort and control, soaking up poor surfaces while still feeling composed and secure at motorway speeds.

The Audi’s versatility has also come to the fore recently. Some readers may know that we have another automotive brand in our portfolio, and the photograph here shows the A5 at Bedford Autodrome while we were setting up one of evo’s track events. It proved the perfect companion, carrying equipment during the working week before effortlessly switching to family and weekend duties.

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What continues to impress me most is the consistency across Audi’s latest models. Having driven a number of them recently, there are some common themes: strong performance, impressive quality and a feeling that everything has been engineered with care.

Moving from the A5 Avant into this Saloon has only reinforced that view. In fact, I’ve increased my overall verdict to 4.5 stars, and that’s largely because of this powertrain. It sets a very high standard for electric range, efficiency and day-to-day usability. It’s smoother than the equivalent BMW plug-in hybrid and offers more electric range as well.

There are only a couple of things I’d change. If the budget allowed, I’d definitely add the panoramic roof. My previous A5 had one and, despite being fixed, it transformed the cabin by flooding it with light. By comparison, this interior can feel a little dark. I’ve also been reminded how much I value a head-up display. Being shorter in stature, I find having navigation information projected into my line of sight more comfortable and slightly less distracting than glancing at the central screen.

As for the negatives I’ve discovered so far, the capacitive steering-wheel buttons remain more fiddly than traditional controls, and the piano-black interior trim still attracts fingerprints far too easily. However, these are relatively minor complaints, because overall this Audi continues to impress every time I get behind the wheel.

Rating: 4.5 stars Model tested: Audi A5 Saloon e-hybrid S line quattro S-tronic On fleet since: May 2026 Price new: £54,850 Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV, auto 4WD Power/torque: 295bhp/380Nm CO2/BiK: 47g/km/£640 Options: Pearl effect paint (£750) Insurance: Group: 39 Quote: £1,456 Mileage/efficiency: 6,222/45.2mpg Any problems? None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

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