Long-term test: Audi A5 Saloon e-hybrid S line quattro S-tronic
PHEV saloon A5 takes over from our diesel estate model
Verdict
The Audi A5 Saloon e-hybrid feels like the sweet spot of the line-up. It delivers excellent electric range, superb refinement, a seamless driving experience, all backed up by Audi’s trademark quality and a comfortable ride.
- Mileage: 6,222 miles
- Efficiency: 45.2mpg
Eagle-eyed readers will notice that I’ve made a switch since my last report. The diesel A5 Avant has gone and in its place is this Audi A5 Saloon e-hybrid. We thought it would be useful to try not only a different bodystyle, but also a different powertrain, and after several weeks behind the wheel I can confidently say I’ve been hugely impressed.
This time of year tends to be very busy for me, with plenty of client meetings and travel between our various offices. That means a mix of motorway cruising, urban traffic and everything in between – exactly the sort of driving that gives you a good understanding of how a car performs in the real world. The A5 has excelled in all of these environments.
One of the biggest strengths of this e-hybrid is just how seamlessly it blends its petrol and electric power. Transitions between the two are almost imperceptible. Whether I’m creeping through town traffic on electric power or joining a motorway slip road with a little more urgency, the car always feels smooth, refined and responsive.
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The ride quality deserves particular praise, too. Even after long days on the road, I get out feeling remarkably fresh. The car strikes an excellent balance between comfort and control, soaking up poor surfaces while still feeling composed and secure at motorway speeds.
The Audi’s versatility has also come to the fore recently. Some readers may know that we have another automotive brand in our portfolio, and the photograph here shows the A5 at Bedford Autodrome while we were setting up one of evo’s track events. It proved the perfect companion, carrying equipment during the working week before effortlessly switching to family and weekend duties.
What continues to impress me most is the consistency across Audi’s latest models. Having driven a number of them recently, there are some common themes: strong performance, impressive quality and a feeling that everything has been engineered with care.
Moving from the A5 Avant into this Saloon has only reinforced that view. In fact, I’ve increased my overall verdict to 4.5 stars, and that’s largely because of this powertrain. It sets a very high standard for electric range, efficiency and day-to-day usability. It’s smoother than the equivalent BMW plug-in hybrid and offers more electric range as well.
There are only a couple of things I’d change. If the budget allowed, I’d definitely add the panoramic roof. My previous A5 had one and, despite being fixed, it transformed the cabin by flooding it with light. By comparison, this interior can feel a little dark. I’ve also been reminded how much I value a head-up display. Being shorter in stature, I find having navigation information projected into my line of sight more comfortable and slightly less distracting than glancing at the central screen.
As for the negatives I’ve discovered so far, the capacitive steering-wheel buttons remain more fiddly than traditional controls, and the piano-black interior trim still attracts fingerprints far too easily. However, these are relatively minor complaints, because overall this Audi continues to impress every time I get behind the wheel.
|Rating:
|4.5 stars
|Model tested:
|Audi A5 Saloon e-hybrid S line quattro S-tronic
|On fleet since:
|May 2026
|Price new:
|£54,850
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV, auto 4WD
|Power/torque:
|295bhp/380Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|47g/km/£640
|Options:
|Pearl effect paint (£750)
|Insurance:
|Group: 39 Quote: £1,456
|Mileage/efficiency:
|6,222/45.2mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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