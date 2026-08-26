Verdict

If you want the ultimate expression of the already brilliant Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, this isn’t it – see the GTAm of 2022 for that accolade. However, as an exceptionally rare and somewhat over-the-top example of the still-quite-wonderful base car, the Luna Rossa fits the bill. No saloon is more engaging to drive, and while the aesthetic changes don’t really add anything to the experience, we can’t help but love it anyway.

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In only the way that Alfa Romeo can, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa is a quite eccentric and extravagantly styled special edition of the excellent sporting saloon that references Alfa’s involvement in the America's Cup yacht race.

However, if you’re thinking this exceptionally rare car (only 10 will ever be built) is the ultimate high-performance version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio you might be disappointed. Instead, the Luna Rossa is effectively a stickers-and-stripes special at an ‘undisclosed price point’. Still, it clearly has plenty of appeal for the most passionate of Alfisti, since all units are already spoken for.

The Quadrifoglio’s essential elements remain. This means it has a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 that produces 513bhp and 600Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and there’s a mechanical limited-slip differential on the rear axle to help out with traction and cornering.