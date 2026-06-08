Is the market’s insatiable appetite for SUVs finally starting to dwindle? Citroen certainly hopes so, as it prepares a counter-attack in the form of a brand-new successor to the iconic C4 Picasso – a spacious, design-led £30k MPV based on the ELO concept first shown at the Brussels Motor Show in January this year.

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Marking the start of a new era of versatile family cars for the brand, the MPV will sit alongside Citroen’s ever-expanding range of Aircross SUVs. Expected to offer a choice of five and seven-seat layouts, the future Picasso – or more likely, SpaceTourer – will put practicality first, with a spacious cabin and plenty of clever storage solutions.

Citroen’s CEO, Xavier Chardon, told us earlier this year that he and his team are “working on the future of the MPV”, and that the ELO concept is “a good inspiration” for what’s to come. Our exclusive image shows how the new model could look.

Changes will be necessary to productionise the innovative, future-gazing MPV, including removal of the concept’s quirky interior layout, which featured a McLaren F1-style central driving position, with an offset seat on either side. This will be swapped for a traditional dashboard arrangement.

Citroen has been experimenting with colours, materials and textures in its recent models, so expect some bright flashes and innovative design flourishes for the production car. But the ELO’s slim infotainment system that runs the entire width of the cabin – not dissimilar to the BMW iX3’s Panoramic Vision iDrive display – will probably make way for a conventional central screen, possibly with a head-up display to complement the digital instrument cluster. You can almost certainly discount any chance of a supplementary screen folding down from the roof, too.