More details on the Bentley Torcal have been released by the British luxury firm. The so-called ‘Urban EV’ will debut Bentley’s latest interior design language, which includes materials shared with posh polo shirts and knitwear.

Set to be revealed in the coming weeks, Bentley’s first electric car will also be the first production model to feature merino wool. Developed in conjunction with Somerset-based clothmaker, Fox Brothers, the material will adorn parts of the door panel and feature a unique ribbed quilted design. This will be paired with a new Ombre Veneer trim, which is constructed using 1,000 compressed layers of walnut offcuts and recycled paper.

In general, the Bentley Torcal’s cabin will adopt much of the same technology found in the new electric Porsche Cayenne – albeit in a far more opulent application. This will include a curved centre screen that’s borrowed from the Cayenne, running a unique user interface designed for Bentley. There’s still some physical switchgear mounted on the broad centre console, plus there’ll be a new curved driver’s display and a fresh steering wheel to go with it. Those crystal elements will also be handcrafted that, according to the British brand, will ensure the Torcal will have the “soul of a Bentley”.