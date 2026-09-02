Bristol Cars is back, and the British brand is celebrating both its resurrection and 80th birthday with a new run of its unconventional, V10-engined, gull-winged sports car, the Fighter.

The model was unveiled back in 2004 and was the marque’s last new car before it went into administration in 2011. The two-seat GT was powered by a modified version of the Dodge Viper’s 8.0-litre V10 engine – one of the largest engines ever fitted into a road car – which still features in the new models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This motor produces 525bhp as standard, but customers can up the ante to 600bhp. We don’t know the 0-62mph time, but the company claims the Fighter will reach a top speed of 210mph.

Only about a dozen or so Fighters were made, and the company is set to build just five more. Manufacturing will take place in the UK using an unnamed “prestigious partner”, with the cars to be built on unused chassis left over from the original production run, using other drawings and parts.

The car you see here is the first of the new batch, finished in black with a tan interior, and the remaining four cars that are waiting to be snapped up will be completed to their owners’ specifications.