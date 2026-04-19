Before taking on our Skoda Fabia 130, I ran another hot hatch, the MINI JCW. As well as a similar price tag, they share a useful array of kit. The Skoda’s £560 Winter Premium pack – comprising dual-zone climate control and heated seats, steering wheel and windscreen – isn’t getting much use now, but the umbrella in the door has doubled as a parasol during the recent heatwave. And when I forgot my phone charger, the Skoda’s wireless charger didn’t bake my smartphone, as other inductive charging pads have done.

Skoda Fabia 130: second report

Our supermini squares up to its hot-hatch forebear

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Mileage: 2,550 miles

Efficiency: 43.2mpg

This is the fourth Skoda Fabia we’ve had on the Auto Express test fleet – the first was the Mk1 Fabia vRS, more than 20 years ago. My driving licence, let alone my employment at Auto Express, was still several years away then and as a result I never got to experience the original hot Fabia.

When the Fabia 130 was revealed last year, I remember wondering whether it could be a new vRS in all but name. However, Skoda quickly put the dampeners on my theory; they told me that the Fabia 130 was never meant to be a vRS. Instead, it was a special edition celebrating 130 years of the brand. Despite this, Skoda did say the Fabia 130 “pays tribute to this rich heritage, combining everyday usability with authentic motorsport DNA”.

So, I thought there’s no better way to get a greater sense of that heritage and DNA than finally trying out Skoda UK’s Fabia vRS Mk1, complete with its torquey diesel engine.