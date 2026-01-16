All models will feature a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a secondary 8.8-inch display for the driver, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and start and LED headlights. Mid-spec Max models mimic this specification with the larger battery pack, but the top-spec Ultra adds a two-tone paint finish, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera system, heated seats and steering wheel, power tailgate and an upgraded sound system.

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For some perspective, it’s worth remembering that in its home market, the EX2 is sold on its incredible value for money. So while the top spec models feel very well equipped for an EV that’s only just over £25,000, in China the same car costs more like £7,000 in local money.

What’s the interior of the Geely EX2 like?

We were given the chance to experience the new Geely EX2 in its home market in China last year, and found the cabin didn’t necessarily feel as ‘bargain basement’ as its price might suggest.

The cabin does feature a lot of plastic, but that’s the case with lots of small EVs. The illuminated skyline artwork on the dashboard and doors is a nice touch, and we like the fact that Geely has included physical buttons on the steering wheel and centre console.

The 14.6-inch central touchscreen and 8.8-inch driver’s display looked bright and sharp, and menus in the infotainment system were quick to load. Unfortunately, we couldn’t play around with the touchscreen too much, because everything was in Thai and we couldn’t figure out how to change it to English.

Perhaps more impressive is how spacious the EX2 is for a small electric car, especially when compared to a Renault 5. Admittedly, at a little over 4.1 metres long, the EX2 is slightly bigger than the French contender, but the result is what felt like considerably more room for passengers in the back of the Geely, helped in part by the completely flat floor.

The 375-litre boot is also about 50 litres bigger than the R5’s, plus there’s an additional 75 litres of storage under the bonnet. The BYD Dolphin is even bigger at nearly 4.3 metres long, yet its 345-litre boot can’t match the Geely’s either.

How many other cars is Geely bringing to the UK?

The EX2 is one of at least seven models Geely has told Auto Express it will bring to the UK by 2028. The EX5 electric SUV was the brand’s first offering to Brits, and this is being followed by the new Starray plug-in hybrid SUV. Also on the way is a seven-seat SUV that should rival the Skoda Kodiaq, among others, plus a rugged 4x4 that has the Land Rover Defender in its sights.

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