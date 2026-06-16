While it only arrived in the UK this year, the Geely EX5 is getting an early update – and we’ve spotted some intriguing details thanks to patent applications in China.

Geely has provided fresh information on its updated EX5 on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website (MITT), which not only reveals the exterior in full, but also key technical changes.

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The most significant update is a new electric motor, which is mounted not on the front axle, as it is on the current car, but at the rear. It develops 328bhp, which is 103bhp more than the existing EX5. The top speed rises from 109mph to 124mph and while the 0-62mph figures haven’t been revealed, we can expect a significant drop from the current model’s 6.9-second time.

The new EX5’s charging port has also shifted from the front wing to the rear. But while we do know the new battery will retain the same lithium ion phosphate chemistry as the current car’s 60.22kWh unit, no details about charging speed or capacity have been revealed.

The only clue we have is that, when we first drove the EX5 in late 2025, Geely told us it was contemplating bringing a larger battery with ‘around 70kWh’ usable capacity to market. Right now the highest range you can get in an EX5 is 267 miles, while rivals such as the Kia EV3 and Renault Scenic can offer over 370 miles thanks to their larger-battery variants.