Sorry Tesla: hidden car door handles to be banned in China over safety fears

Retractable and flush-fitting door handles will be banned in China from the beginning of next year. The move has been prompted by safety concerns over occupants not being able to exit a vehicle in an emergency.

Unfortunately, these concerns have very much already materialised, with Tesla being the subject of several lawsuits in the U.S. At the time of writing, the country’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is supplying details for Bloomberg’s ongoing investigation into the deaths of at least 15 people in vehicles from the brand where electrically operated doors didn’t open after crashes.

Such incidents aren’t exclusive to America, either; car maker Xiaomi came under scrutiny in China last year after a driver died as a result of not being able to exit his SU7 following a crash.

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MITT) announced in September 2025 that it had conducted research into the safety of electrically operated door handles on over 230 models, and after a public consultation, the Government has now stepped in with a ban.

The new rules, set to come into force on 1 January 2027, specifically state that vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes must be equipped with physical interior and exterior car door handles that include a mechanical emergency opening function. This is to avoid the possibility of door handles losing power, thereby trapping occupants inside or stopping emergency services entering the vehicle in the event of a collision.