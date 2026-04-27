Geely entered the UK market last year with the EX5 all-electric SUV and although the company has since added the plug-in hybrid Starray to its range, attention has turned back to the Geely EX5 with the introduction of the new EX5 Ultra.

As the name suggests, the Ultra is the range-topper of EX5 line-up, sitting above the entry-level £31,990 SE, the £33,990 Pro and the £36,990 Max. At £38,990, the Ultra costs exactly the same as the newly updated BYD Atto 3 (in Design trim) and £530 less than a base-spec Skoda Enyaq, but £1,395 more than a top-spec Vauxhall Grandland Electric Ultimate - which right now can be found on the Auto Express Buy a Car service with an average saving of over £2,700.

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When we first tried the EX5 last year, we were told to expect a larger-battery model with around 300 miles of range, and Geely has been mostly true to its word. There is a new 68.3kWh battery (rather than the 60.2kWh pack in the rest of the line-up), but maximum range stands at 280 miles. That’s just 13 miles more than the EX5 SE is capable of.

Despite the larger battery, charging times are the same. Instead of a 100kW charge rate, the Ultra has a 120kW maximum, so a 10 to 80 per cent top-up still takes 20 minutes.

Due to the size and additional weight of the larger battery, although the Ultra has the same 215bhp front-mounted electric motor as the rest of the EX5 range, its 0-62mph time is half a second longer at 7.5 seconds. However, the Ultra does bring a 750kg towing capacity thanks to the new “Trailer Stability Assist” feature.

Shown off here in its new ‘Rainforest Green’ paint option, the Ultra has the same 15.4-inch central infotainment screen as the SE, as well as the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, surround-view camera, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also has the same safety equipment as on the Max version, including a 13.8-inch head-up display, a 16-speaker FlyMe sound system, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and ventilation and massage function for the front seats.

The new EX5 Ultra is on sale now and Geely says first customer deliveries are scheduled for May.

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