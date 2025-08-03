Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: A Peugeot E-2008 for less than a smaller E-208? Step this way

The Peugeot E-2008 is a fine little electric SUV – and cheap, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 8

By:George Armitage
8 Sep 2025
Peugeot E-2008 - charging
  • 212-mile range; good to drive
  • Well specified Allure model
  • Just £179.92 a month 

With its larger, more imposing body, higher ride height and more generous interior dimensions, anyone would expect the Peugeot E-2008 small SUV to cost a packet compared with its E-208 supermini sister – but not with today's featured leasing deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the pint-sized Pug off-roader for a bargain £179.92 a month – or, in other words, more than £26 cheaper a month than an E-208. 

This two-year deal requires an initial payment of £2,513, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. But for an extra £10 a month, this can be pushed up to 8,000 miles a year. 

The E-2008 is a nicely equipped and easy-to-drive small SUV. Here, you'll be getting one in Allure spec, so features such as 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 10-inch touchscreen and a configurable 10-inch digital driver's display, are all thrown in.

Peugeot gave its E-2008 a battery upgrade to 54kWh a while ago, but here you'll be getting the 50kWh version. This is no real hardship, particularly if you are city-based or do local trips every day, because Peugeot still claims 212 miles of range. A figure of just under 200 miles is more likely in general everyday driving, but stick to the city and that range could be boosted considerably. 

Power stands at 136bhp – not rip-snortingly fast, but more than adequate for a little SUV such as this. It's a pretty fun car to drive, with a relatively firm ride giving great body control, and Peugeot's trademark small steering wheel helping to give a more connected feel. Interior fit and finish is very good, and the 434-litre boot is a real boon.     

Peugeot E-2008 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-2008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-2008 page.

Deals on Peugeot E-2008 rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,005Avg. savings £2,671
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

New in-stock BYD Atto 3Cash £35,053Avg. savings £2,727
New BYD Atto 3

Configure now

Check out the Peugeot E-2008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Smart #1 is cheaper (and faster) than you think
Smart #1 front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Smart #1 is cheaper (and faster) than you think

Net the surprisingly muscular Smart #1 SUV for £235 a month with this tasty leasing deal
News
7 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is the opposite of terrible at £220 per month
Cupra Terramar - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is the opposite of terrible at £220 per month

A low leasing price on Cupra’s sporty-looking SUV is our Car Deal of the Day.
News
6 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Exceptional Skoda Enyaq electric SUV is now under £210 a month
Skoda Enyaq front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Exceptional Skoda Enyaq electric SUV is now under £210 a month

The Skoda Enyaq is pretty much the perfect all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 4
News
4 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range
New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The UK’s longest EV range at a tasty price: BMW’s game-changing iX3 is here
News
5 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content