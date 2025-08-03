Car Deal of the Day: A Peugeot E-2008 for less than a smaller E-208? Step this way

212-mile range; good to drive

Well specified Allure model

Just £179.92 a month

With its larger, more imposing body, higher ride height and more generous interior dimensions, anyone would expect the Peugeot E-2008 small SUV to cost a packet compared with its E-208 supermini sister – but not with today's featured leasing deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the pint-sized Pug off-roader for a bargain £179.92 a month – or, in other words, more than £26 cheaper a month than an E-208.

This two-year deal requires an initial payment of £2,513, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. But for an extra £10 a month, this can be pushed up to 8,000 miles a year.

The E-2008 is a nicely equipped and easy-to-drive small SUV. Here, you'll be getting one in Allure spec, so features such as 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 10-inch touchscreen and a configurable 10-inch digital driver's display, are all thrown in.

Peugeot gave its E-2008 a battery upgrade to 54kWh a while ago, but here you'll be getting the 50kWh version. This is no real hardship, particularly if you are city-based or do local trips every day, because Peugeot still claims 212 miles of range. A figure of just under 200 miles is more likely in general everyday driving, but stick to the city and that range could be boosted considerably.

Power stands at 136bhp – not rip-snortingly fast, but more than adequate for a little SUV such as this. It's a pretty fun car to drive, with a relatively firm ride giving great body control, and Peugeot's trademark small steering wheel helping to give a more connected feel. Interior fit and finish is very good, and the 434-litre boot is a real boon.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-2008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-2008 page.

Check out the Peugeot E-2008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…