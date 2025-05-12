Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish Smart #1 for a super-cool £216 a month

Style doesn’t have to cost the earth judging by the Smart #1. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 17

By:George Armitage
17 Nov 2025
Smart #1 front cornering
  • Stylish design inside and out
  • 193-mile range; potent 268bhp motor 
  • Only £216 a month

The current Smart brand looks very different from how it started nearly 30 years ago, but judging by today's Car Deal of the Day, value for money is still a key part of the package.

Why's that? Well, because you can currently hop into the stylish Smart #1 SUV for an unbelievable £216 a month right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, e-car lease is offering a four-year agreement with a small £2,832 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be extended to 8,000 a year for just £5.39 extra a month. 

For this kind of money you'll only be getting the entry-level version. Even so, the appropriately named Pure has all the basics and more besides.

As standard, it gets 18-inch alloys, LED lights front and rear, auto lights and wipers, and a whole host of safety gizmos. 

Pure is matched to a 49kWh (47kWh usable) battery, giving a 193-mile range. An excellent 130kW maximum DC rapid charge capability means a 10-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes.

Not only does the #1 charge quickly, but it's sprightly on the road, too. A chunky 268bhp output gives a rapid 0-62mph acceleration time of 6.7 seconds, and the car feels very nimble. 

It's a practical SUV, as well. The interior has a premium feel, with plenty of storage cubbies and sliding rear seats.  

Smart #1 dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Smart #1 leasing offers from leading providers on our Smart #1 page.

Check out the Smart #1 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

