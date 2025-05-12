Car Deal of the Day: Stylish Smart #1 for a super-cool £216 a month

Stylish design inside and out

193-mile range; potent 268bhp motor

Only £216 a month

The current Smart brand looks very different from how it started nearly 30 years ago, but judging by today's Car Deal of the Day, value for money is still a key part of the package.

Why's that? Well, because you can currently hop into the stylish Smart #1 SUV for an unbelievable £216 a month right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, e-car lease is offering a four-year agreement with a small £2,832 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be extended to 8,000 a year for just £5.39 extra a month.

For this kind of money you'll only be getting the entry-level version. Even so, the appropriately named Pure has all the basics and more besides.

As standard, it gets 18-inch alloys, LED lights front and rear, auto lights and wipers, and a whole host of safety gizmos.

Pure is matched to a 49kWh (47kWh usable) battery, giving a 193-mile range. An excellent 130kW maximum DC rapid charge capability means a 10-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes.

Not only does the #1 charge quickly, but it's sprightly on the road, too. A chunky 268bhp output gives a rapid 0-62mph acceleration time of 6.7 seconds, and the car feels very nimble.

It's a practical SUV, as well. The interior has a premium feel, with plenty of storage cubbies and sliding rear seats.

