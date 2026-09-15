The Volvo XC60 and Volvo XC90 now boast among the longest ranges of any plug-in hybrids in the world, thanks to the addition of a new powertrain that should allow owners to do an entire week’s worth of commuting without using a drop of petrol.

Volvo’s new, aptly named ‘long-range plug-in hybrid’ powertrain provides up to 124 miles of pure-electric driving range in the mid-size XC60 and 99 miles in the larger, seven-seat XC90 – two-and-a-half times what the brand’s old PHEV set-up could deliver in the pair. In-house range-extender rivals from Lotus and Zeekr can top it for electric range, however: the Chinese Eletre X packs a significantly bigger battery for more than 200-miles of zero emissions running.

According to Volvo, with this new powertrain the XC60 can cover up to 770 miles on a full tank of petrol and a fully charged battery, while the XC90 is good for more than 680 miles non-stop.

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What makes this possible is a massive new 41.2kWh battery (37.9kWh usable capacity), which is more than double the size of the unit these cars used to have – and slightly larger than even the formidable plug-in hybrid Range Rover Sport’s 38.2kWh gross battery.

For other plug-in hybrid rivals, the BMW X3 uses a 19.7kWh battery that provides up to 56 miles of zero-emission driving, the all-new BMW X5 gets a 26.5kWh battery pack good for around 60 miles in EV mode, and the latest Audi Q7 should offer a similar range from its 25.8kWh power pack.