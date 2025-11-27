Lotus Eletre X PHEV UK specs revealed: 939bhp and a 260-mile electric range
The Lotus Electre X hybrid will be launched later this year with a 200-mile e-range
Lotus has revealed official information on the hybrid version of its SUV, the Eletre X. Claiming some huge numbers in terms of range and power, the new model will be on sale in the UK early next year with the hope of jump-starting Lotus’ transformation into a high-end luxury car manufacturer. Pricing has not been confirmed, but we expect it to start between the current electric model variants at around £120,000 – if Lotus continues its ambitious pricing strategy.
After the car was initially revealed for the Chinese market, Lotus has now confirmed specifications of the UK model. The fundamentals are still the same – it comes with a range-extender hybrid set-up, with two electric motors fed by a 70kWh battery pack, with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine acting largely as a generator.
The peak combined power figure is 939bhp, which is 46bhp more than the highest-performing all-electric Eletre 900. However, the extra weight associated with the more complex powertrain makes the 0-62mph time 0.4 seconds slower than the pure electric car’s at 3.3 seconds.
Lotus quotes an all-electric range of up to 260 miles on a charge before the ICE engine needs to get involved, but there is a caveat to this, because it’s based on the far more lenient CLTC economy cycle. A 200-mile range is more realistic on the local WLTP cycle, but this is still impressive. Lotus quotes a total range of 877 miles on battery and petrol power, again on the CLTC cycle.
When you do need to charge the batteries, Lotus says that you’ll be able to complete a 30-80 per cent top-up in just eight minutes on a DC fast charger. This has a peak rate of 150kW. If you don’t want to stop to charge, Lotus also says the powertrain is able to generate up to 25kWh of electricity per hour at a 70mph cruise, topping up the battery on the go – albeit to the detriment of fuel economy.
This new hybrid powertrain works with the Eletre’s existing chassis and hardware, including elements such as active anti-roll bars powered by a 48V electrical system, dual-chamber air suspension and dual-valve adaptive dampers. The sheer mass involved in having an ICE powertrain, two electric motors and 70kWh battery will make this a heavy beast, so Lotus has fitted a set of 412mm front brakes with six-piston calipers as standard.
The new hybrid brings few changes on the outside of the Eletre, but the front end does feature extra cooling for the four-cylinder petrol engine. Look under the rear bumper and you’ll spot some exhaust pipes and a muffler, too.
Lotus hasn’t announced any other UK-relevant information, but the company is hoping that the hybrid model will boost Eletre sales. A similar range-extender hybrid powertrain is also expected to find its way into the Emeya saloon.
