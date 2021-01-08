Most underrated cars 2026

No matter how good a car is, sometimes it just fails to make an impact with buyers. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a supermini, an SUV or even a high-end supercar, some models simply end up being underrated cars that are overlooked in favour of better known rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When testing cars, we take every model and rate it in the context of its rivals and how suitably it fits the needs of its target audience. As a result, the coveted Auto Express five-star rating is only awarded to the best-of-the-best, so a car has to be very special indeed to get top marks. Competition breeds excellence, as they say, and with so much rivalry in the car industry, many models that fall just short of the top spot are still highly desirable.

We’ve overlooked a few minor imperfections, ignored the advertising bluster and forgotten the fashions of the moment to highlight cars that we think are the most underrated new models on sale today…

Why are some cars underrated?

Often the reason a model might be underrated and sit in the shadow of its rivals has nothing to do with how good it is. It can simply be down to newer models’ fancier technology and gimmicks, or even just a more memorable marketing campaign.