Verdict

Plenty of range, a classy design, lots of space and despite the focus on the Chinese market, a typical Volvo driving experience. The Volvo XC70 could easily bridge the gap to the electric era for all those who are not quite ready for a full-EV, without the maker having to take a backward step and rely solely on the combustion engine again. Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring it to the UK just yet.

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Right now, everyone's eyes are on the new 500-mile EX60, which Volvo thinks can steal the show from German contenders like the BMW iX3 and the Mercedes GLC. But while all three of those cars have just gone on sale in the UK, another newcomer from the Swedish brand is making its rounds in China.

Since last summer, Volvo has been selling the XC70 again. However, it has evolved from the jacked-up estate with robust plastic cladding we remember from the turn of the millennium, into an elegant but conventional SUV with frameless windows and typically pared back Volvo styling. Unlike the similarly sized EX60, the XC70 is the brand's ”first extended-range plug-in hybrid”.

Just like the EX60, with its incredible range of up to 503 miles and nearly 400kW charging capacity, the XC70 PHEV also impresses when it comes to electrification. Volvo has been in the plug-in hybrid market for a while now, but cars like the XC90 can only manage 40-odd miles on a single charge. The XC70, meanwhile, glides along for up to 131 miles without needing to refuel.