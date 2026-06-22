New Volvo XC70 2026 review: classy PHEV dazzles with its range
The new Volvo XC70 is China-only at the moment, but there are plans to bring it to Europe
Verdict
Plenty of range, a classy design, lots of space and despite the focus on the Chinese market, a typical Volvo driving experience. The Volvo XC70 could easily bridge the gap to the electric era for all those who are not quite ready for a full-EV, without the maker having to take a backward step and rely solely on the combustion engine again. Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring it to the UK just yet.
Right now, everyone's eyes are on the new 500-mile EX60, which Volvo thinks can steal the show from German contenders like the BMW iX3 and the Mercedes GLC. But while all three of those cars have just gone on sale in the UK, another newcomer from the Swedish brand is making its rounds in China.
Since last summer, Volvo has been selling the XC70 again. However, it has evolved from the jacked-up estate with robust plastic cladding we remember from the turn of the millennium, into an elegant but conventional SUV with frameless windows and typically pared back Volvo styling. Unlike the similarly sized EX60, the XC70 is the brand's ”first extended-range plug-in hybrid”.
Just like the EX60, with its incredible range of up to 503 miles and nearly 400kW charging capacity, the XC70 PHEV also impresses when it comes to electrification. Volvo has been in the plug-in hybrid market for a while now, but cars like the XC90 can only manage 40-odd miles on a single charge. The XC70, meanwhile, glides along for up to 131 miles without needing to refuel.
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Only when the battery – there is a choice of 21.2kWh or 39.6 kWh packs, depending on the model variant – is depleted, does the 154bhp 1.5-litre engine kick in, saving you the already brief charging stop at a wall socket. Thanks to DC fast charging, topping up the battery takes a maximum of 23 minutes to hit 80 per cent.
While so-called extended-range plug-in hybrids are commonplace in China, it's still a niche market here. Yet Volvo says it sees potential among those hesitant and reluctant to embrace electric vehicles; the Swedish maker has said it’ll bring the XC70 to Europe later, though plans for a UK entry haven’t been confirmed.
Volvo is currently promoting deals starting from as little as £28,000 in China – less than the most affordable EX30 – but even if it ends up costing somewhat more than the 411,000 RMB (roughly £46,000) official on-the-road figure, we reckon it could still be a success.
Along our test route in Beijing, the XC70 cuts a fine figure, appearing balanced and well-rounded. Yes, like all cars for the Chinese market, it has a rather soft, somewhat vague set-up for the suspension and steering, and the combustion engine still growls a bit too loudly with a tone that doesn't quite match the sophistication of a Mercedes GLE or BMW X5. But that's nothing that couldn't be resolved with a little fine-tuning on the way to Europe.
We've slowly got used to the fact that Volvo limits the top speed of its vehicles to 112mph, especially since there's quite a lot on offer up to that point. Even the base front-wheel-drive XC70 boasts 313bhp, and the sprint to 62mph takes eight seconds. But those who order the top-of-the-line model not only get a second electric motor on the rear axle, giving them all-wheel drive and a whopping 455bhp, but also a 0-62mph sprint time of just 5.3 seconds.
Yet the XC70 is equipped with a wealth of driver-assistance systems and safety features that will rein in more exuberant driving. Especially if the driver's Chinese isn't up to the task of finding the right buttons on the large, horizontally mounted screen – just like the one in the EX60 – and distinguishing the annoying features from the useful ones.
What truly sets the XC70 apart, besides its impressive range, is its cabin. It features a typically understated Nordic design and a pleasingly minimalist aesthetic, yet it offers surprisingly generous space. At 4,815mm long and with a 2,895mm wheelbase, even the rear seats provide excellent legroom, though plenty of plug-in hybrid SUVs can better the Volvo’s 408-litre trunk.
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|Model:
|Volvo XC70 Plug-in hybrid Long Range Core
|Price:
|411,900 RMB (£46,000 est. in China)
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|313bhp/535Nm
|Transmission:
|Three-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|112mph
|Economy:
|217mpg
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,815/1,890/1,650mm
|On sale:
|China only