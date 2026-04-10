Verdict

The new Mercedes GLB builds on the strengths of the original, namely its handsome looks, plush and spacious cabin, and comfortable ride, but is more versatile and adds lots of cutting-edge tech. The electric version also represents a big leap forward from its EQB predecessor, but the top-spec models are rather pricey. It’s not able to comfortably ferry around a Rugby sevens team either, but even so the GLB remains a unique offering in the premium SUV segment – and an even more attractive one now.

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The Mercedes GLB has never been considered the best premium SUV, but it’s always stood out from the rest of the Chelsea tractors. Crucially, it appealed to family buyers in search of some extra versatility, because it offered seating for seven in a car that’s not so colossal you can’t find a parking space.

Now the all-new, second generation of the butch baby seven-seat SUV has arrived and it’s designed to be more spacious and more flexible, helped by a choice of efficient hybrid or pure-electric powertrains. The EVs boast up to 380 miles of range, lightning-fast charging and a 2,000kg towing capacity.

The new GLB undeniably looks a lot like the old model, because it has stuck to the same almost cubic silhouette, tall roofline and short overhangs that help to maximise cabin space; combined with the squared-off wheelarches, they give it a mini G-Class-esque look. However, compared to the old car, the new GLB looks more assertive and slightly sleeker.