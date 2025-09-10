US electric brand Lucid has confirmed plans to attack the UK market late next year with a new mid-size SUV to rival the Tesla Model Y, potentially alongside the new larger Gravity SUV, which was given a European debut at the 2025 Munich Motor Show.

Speaking at the event in Germany, the company’s CEO Marc Winterhof told Auto Express that Lucid “will enter the UK with a mid-size platform”. While the brand is officially remaining tight-lipped about its future models, we do know that this incoming platform is set to be the basis of both a Tesla Model Y and Model 3 rival. Winterhoff said this new architecture is scheduled to arrive in December 2026, with a target price from around $50,000 (£36,900).

That would undercut both the Model 3 (£39,990) and the Model Y (£44,990), although any word on specs, range and performance is still some distance away, even if the car ends up getting the green light for the UK. In the meantime, you can find plenty of great electric car deals via the Auto Express Find a Car service.

When asked whether the Gravity would be sold in the UK, Winterhoff said: “Right-hand drive requires additional investment. However, we have recently reopened this plan for the Gravity, as right-hand drive applies not just to the UK but a number of other potential markets, too. You’ll have to bear with us as to whether or not we go ahead with this.”

The Gravity is a luxury SUV which starts from around 117,000 Euros (approx. £101,300) on the continent, which would see it undercut the forthcoming Range Rover Electric’s £150,000 predicted starting price.

Unlike the Rangie, the Gravity also has the family-friendly advantage of seven seats, along with a huge amount of space and even a picnic seat located in the ‘frunk’. Underneath, a 123kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of up to 464 miles, which makes it one of the longest-range electric cars to date.

