New Mercedes C-Class Electric gets a bittersweet range boost

The all-electric Mercedes C-Class has just gained a new, entry-level C 300 version which brings a smaller battery, reduced range, less power and in Germany at least, a more affordable price tag.

Right now, the only electric C-Class you can buy in the UK is the C 400 and while it was thought the C 300 could join it, the less powerful, cheaper alternative isn’t coming to bolster the compact executive EV’s line up in spring this year. The C 300 has been made available to buy in Mercedes’ home market, starting from 62,951 euros (roughly £54,000). That would’ve undercut the C 400, which gets under way at £57,995.

Accounting for that entry price tag in Germany at least, the C 300 battery capacity, which stands at 85kWh – some way down on the C 400’s 94.5kWh unit. However, despite the drop, the C 300’s range sits at 423 miles, only 29 miles off that of the C 400.

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The C 300 is lighter by 45kg thanks to that smaller battery and it still gets Mercedes’ dual-motor 4Matic set up, limited to 421bhp, while the C 400’s dual-motor output is a combined 489bhp. The C 300’s 0-62mph time rises by half a second as a result, to a still respectable 4.5 seconds.