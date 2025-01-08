Volkswagen Tiguan vs BYD Seal U: can this new arrival beat a firm favourite?

Chinese manufacturing giant BYD has already proved that it can build electric cars that are capable of competing with the class best. But what happens when you add a combustion engine into the mix?

The BYD Seal U is the company’s first plug-in hybrid model to be launched in the UK, and it follows a popular formula, because the tech is packed into a family-sized SUV body. A large battery should help it to travel a fair distance on electric power alone, but does the package unravel once the petrol engine kicks in? To find out, we’re pitching BYD’s newcomer against the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, which comes with VW’s second-generation plug-in hybrid tech.

This features a bigger battery than before, along with a more efficient petrol engine. On paper the standard Tiguan eHybrid is a close match for the Seal U in terms of performance and efficiency.

One area where they do diverge is on price, with the whole Seal U line-up undercutting even the entry-level Tiguan PHEV. Low asking prices are expected to be a selling point for many Chinese newcomers, so does the Tiguan offer enough to justify its higher tag?

BYD Seal U

Model: BYD Seal U DM-i Comfort Price from: £35,205 Powertrain: 1.5-litre turbo petrol plug-in hybrid, 214bhp 0-62mph: 8.9 seconds Test efficiency: 50.5mpg Official range: 78 miles Annual VED: £180

In China the BYD Seal U is known as the Song Plus, a car that has been on sale there since 2020 and is the company’s best-selling model. The Song Plus was facelifted in 2023, and that’s the model we get in the UK

as the Seal U DM-i, where the ‘U’ stands for utility (to differentiate this model from the Seal electric saloon), and DM-i signifies the ‘Dual Mode’ PHEV powertrain.