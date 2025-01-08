Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car group tests

Volkswagen Tiguan vs BYD Seal U: can this new arrival beat a firm favourite?

BYD is known for its EVs, but how does its first plug-in hybrid to be launched in the UK, the Seal U, stack up against VW’s Tiguan?

By:Dean Gibson
8 Jan 2025
BYD Seal U and Volkswagen Tiguan - front tracking33

Chinese manufacturing giant BYD has already proved that it can build electric cars that are capable of competing with the class best. But what happens when you add a combustion engine into the mix?

The BYD Seal U is the company’s first plug-in hybrid model to be launched in the UK, and it follows a popular formula, because the tech is packed into a family-sized SUV body. A large battery should help it to travel a fair distance on electric power alone, but does the package unravel once the petrol engine kicks in? To find out, we’re pitching BYD’s newcomer against the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, which comes with VW’s second-generation plug-in hybrid tech.

This features a bigger battery than before, along with a more efficient petrol engine. On paper the standard Tiguan eHybrid is a close match for the Seal U in terms of performance and efficiency.

One area where they do diverge is on price, with the whole Seal U line-up undercutting even the entry-level Tiguan PHEV. Low asking prices are expected to be a selling point for many Chinese newcomers, so does the Tiguan offer enough to justify its higher tag?

BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U - front tracking33
Model:BYD Seal U DM-i Comfort
Price from:£35,205
Powertrain:1.5-litre turbo petrol plug-in hybrid, 214bhp
0-62mph:8.9 seconds
Test efficiency:50.5mpg
Official range:78 miles
Annual VED:£180

In China the BYD Seal U is known as the Song Plus, a car that has been on sale there since 2020 and is the company’s best-selling model. The Song Plus was facelifted in 2023, and that’s the model we get in the UK 
as the Seal U DM-i, where the ‘U’ stands for utility (to differentiate this model from the Seal electric saloon), and DM-i signifies the ‘Dual Mode’ PHEV powertrain.

The main talking point of the Seal U is its price. Starting at around £33,000, this plug-in hybrid model undercuts even conventional combustion-engined versions of established rivals, while the kit list is similar to that of a high-spec machine costing thousands more.

Tester's notes

The Seal U is the first petrol-electric model from BYD to be launched in the UK, but it’s far from being its first combustion-engined car. When it launched in China as the Song Plus in 2020 it was petrol-only, with this PHEV version and a full EV variant arriving later. A facelift in 2023 saw the petrol model dropped, with BYD concentrating on alternatively fuelled models. Incidentally, while we don’t get the electric Seal U in the UK, it is available in Europe. BYD expects that the recently announced Sealion 7 electric SUV will be able to meet UK demand.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan - front tracking33
Model:Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Match
Price from:£42,730
Powertrain:1.5-litre turbo petrol plug-in hybrid, 201bhp
0-62mph:8.2 seconds
Test efficiency:51.4mpg
Official range:77 miles
Annual VED:£590

There are diesel, petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Mk3 Volkswagen Tiguan on offer, with the latter using the firm’s latest eHybrid powertrain. This has been refined with the addition of a bigger battery and a more efficient petrol engine, and these deliver some impressive economy and electric range figures.

There have also been improvements inside when compared with the previous Tiguan, which was one of VW’s best-selling models. There’s more space and new tech, with the car featuring the company’s latest infotainment controls, so changes that were made to the Golf Mk8 make an appearance. The range comprises standard, Life, Match, Elegance, R-Line and Black Edition trims, but not every engine is available with each variant.

Tester's notes

Not many brands sell an entry-level model without a trim name, but that’s what VW has done with the base Tiguan. It’s only offered  with the 128bhp 1.5 TSI engine, but it still comes with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, while the 17-inch wheels should help it deliver the best ride of any Tiguan in the line-up.

At the other end of the range, there’s no word on the Tiguan R making a comeback, so performance SUV duties are taken up by the 2.0 TSI R-Line, with 261bhp and four-wheel drive.

Head-to-head

BYD Seal U and Volkswagen Tiguan - face-to-face static33

On the road

While the BYD steers, stops and goes, there’s an inert feeling to the controls that means you receive next to no feedback from your inputs. Bumps are heard more than felt, but the ride is also quite wallowy and uncontrolled.

The Tiguan is a lot more positive, with sharper steering that delivers better feedback and a ride that can be on the firm side in higher specs. But it has far better body control in corners.

Tech highlights

BYD’s rotating touchscreen puts in an appearance in the Seal U, but as with other cars with the set-up, once the novelty has worn off, you keep it one position – usually landscape.

The Tiguan’s 12.9-inch screen doesn’t move and isn’t as large, but it’s more user-friendly. There are clearly labelled shortcut buttons and a sharp display, while separate climate controls mean you don’t have to switch screens to use them, as in the BYD.

BYD Seal U and Volkswagen Tiguan - face-to-face static33

Price and running

Value pricing is a major attraction of the Seal U, but everyday costs are a mixed bag. If you don’t charge the battery, then official fuel economy is slightly poorer than the Tiguan’s, while a Group 50 insurance rating for top-spec cars will hit the cost of cover.

The VW’s list price means the luxury car road tax levy applies, but a smaller fuel tank means the petrol-only range is shorter than the Seal U’s.

Practicality

The Seal U is a larger car than the Tiguan, but better packaging means that the VW isn’t far behind its rival for passenger space in the back.

Boot space is actually smaller in the BYD, at 425 litres, compared with 490 litres in the Tiguan, while the latter has a lower load lip and a wider floor.

Both cars have three sets of ISOFIX child seat mounts, with two in the back and another set for the front passenger seat.

Safety

Both cars have been awarded a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. The BYD earned a slightly higher percentage score for adult occupant safety, while the Tiguan was marginally ahead in every other category.

There are plenty of warning beeps in both cars, but deactivating them is a longer process in the BYD because of the menu system – the Tiguan’s shortcuts take you directly to the relevant screen.

Ownership

BYD has only been selling cars in the UK for a little more than 18 months, so it’s still too early to report on how the after-sales experience is shaping up for buyers. Long warranties should offer peace of mind, though.

What is certain is that VW owners aren’t as impressed with their cars as they should be, with the marque regularly appearing at the lower end of the Driver Power ownership satisfaction survey.

Verdict

Winner: Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan - rear tracking33

There’s plenty of appeal with the Tiguan eHybrid. A long electric-only range will be ideal for local drives, while the combustion engine will come on stream to deliver more range when you need it. It’s smooth to drive over long distances, too.

But you really need to charge the Tiguan to make the most of it, because once the battery has run down, the urban driving experience can become jerky. It’s expensive in this company, but it’s a far better car to drive and is well packaged to cope with family life.

Runner-up: BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U - rear tracking33

Looking at what you get for your money, the Seal U makes a strong case for itself, with a long kit list and sub-£40k prices that help to keep running costs down. There’s lots of back-seat space, and the hybrid system works well to make the most of the electric drive on offer.

But the driving experience is a letdown. The soft suspension is fine when cruising, but the ponderous handling, lifeless steering and muted power delivery are clear shortcomings here. The smaller boot capacity is likely to limit its appeal as family transport, too.

Prices and specs

 BYD Seal U DM-iVolkswagen Tiguan eHybrid
Our choiceSeal U DM-i ComfortTiguan 1.5 TSI eHybrid Match
Price from/price of our choice£33,205/£35,205£42,555/£42,730
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl in-line/1,498cc4cyl in-line/1,498cc
Power/torque95bhp/122Nm148bhp/250Nm
Electric motor194bhp/300Nm113bhp/350Nm
System output214bhp/300Nm201bhp/350Nm
TransmissionCVT auto/fwdSix-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed8.9 seconds/105mph8.2 seconds/130mph
Fuel tank/battery capacity60 litres/26.6kWh45 litres/25.7kWh
MPG (WLTP comb/weighted)/range50.5/706.8mpg/667 miles51.4/703.5mpg/509 miles
WLTP all-electric range78 miles77 miles
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,775/2,765mm4,539/2,679mm
Width/height1,890/1,670mm1,842/1,658mm
Rear kneeroom700-930mm615-855mm
Rear headroom/width915/1,525mm920/1,505mm
Boot space (seats up/down)425/1,400 litres490/1,486 litres
Boot length/width925/955mm873/1,000mm
Boot lip height780mm720mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,995/410kg/N/A1,866/544/1,800kg
Turning circle11.0 metres11.7 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£17,997£23,618
Depreciation54.20%55.50%
Insurance group/quote/VED32/£1,660/£18027/£706/£590
Three-year service costTBC£492 (2 services)
Annual tax liability standard/higher rate£352/£703£427/£854
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,478£1,452
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery6yrs (93,750)/4yrs3yrs (60,000)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer positionN/A29th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars90/86/83/77/5 (2023)83/88/84/78/5 (2024)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel sizeYes/19 inchesYes/18 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/360 degreesFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesNo/no
Leather/heated seatsSynthetic/ventilated£2,855/£840 pack
Screen size/digital dashboard15.6/12.3 inches12.9/10.25 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/yesThree-zone/£1,385
USBs/wireless chargingFour/twoFour/£1,130 pack
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/£625
Adaptive cruise/lane-keep assistYes/yesYes/yes
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

